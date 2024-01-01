Documentation Hub
Find code examples, developer guides, solutions, and much more!Learn more
What will you create today?
Use these free Fastly Developer Tools to build, deploy and configure your apps on Fastly. Get started with our CLI on your local machine or try Fiddle now - no setup needed!
Looking to get started with Fastly? Start with the essentials and check out some of these tools first.
Build, deploy and configure Fastly services from your terminal. The CLI comes with local emulation capabilities for your Compute services. Yes! Batteries included.
Pick your favorite language to write your app with. We officially support Rust, Go and JavaScript. Here’s a guide to help you. choose a language
Get programmatic access to all the knobs and dials of Fastly. Jumpstart with this Postman collection. See reference.
Already using GitHub for your Compute source code? Use our GitHub actions to perform steps like installing the CLI, and building and deploying Compute services. See Reference.
Orchestrate your Fastly services as code. See Reference.
Try Fastly in your browser — no setup. No sign up needed. Give it a shot. Create a new Fiddle now!
Here is all that you need to create instant and powerful apps with Fastly. Streamline your workflow from development to deployment with these tools.
Write code for your Compute service in various languages that compile to WebAssembly. We provide official support for several popular languages.
Emulate our Compute instant runtime on your local machine. Just run `fastly compute serve` in the CLI
Use Varnish to deliver your content through Fastly CDN
Try Fastly in your browser — no setup and no sign up needed.
Write end-to-end tests using Node.js, against a local or remote Fastly Compute application.
Upload static websites to Fastly and serve them without an origin server (also check out using frameworks on the Compute platform)
Command line tool for interacting with the Fastly API. Use it to create services, manage backends and domains, upload VCL or build and deploy Compute packages.
RESTful API that provides access to all Fastly services and accounts available through the Fastly web interface.
Orchestrate your Fastly services as code
Use this Action in your existing CI/CD workflow to perform steps like installing the CLI, and building and deploying Compute services
Deploy any public Compute project template (including all our official starter kits) to your Fastly account and create a working, edge-hosted application connected to a GitHub repository with automated continuous deployment, in a few clicks
Starter kits are complete projects from Fastly Labs or community members that will work immediately and give you a functional foundation to build on as you explore what Fastly can do.
See logs from your Compute service stream real-time in your console.
Send logs from your Compute and VCL services to 3rd party logging integrations
Create alerts for an observed metric when it either exceeds or falls below a threshold. Get notified in the Fastly control panel or send alerts to your custom integrations (e.g., Slack and webhooks).
Fastly offers a variety of ways to report on the performance and activity of your services. Obtain real-time or historical data through Fastly API.
Create and manage notification integrations such as New Relic, Slack, PagerDuty, and webhook. Fastly will use these integrations to send you notifications and alerts related to the Fastly product.
Starter kits are complete projects from Fastly Labs or community members that will work immediately and give you a functional foundation to build on as you explore what Fastly can do.
Get the whole Fastly API collection in Postman
A Visual Studio Code extension which adds syntax highlighting for Fastly Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) files.
Measure the effectiveness of your Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Express style router for Fastly Compute
An implementation of ESI (Edge Side Includes) in Rust for Fastly Compute
An implementation of ESI (Edge Side Includes) in JavaScript for Fastly Compute
Node.js style HTTP interfaces for the Compute platform
An implementation of OpenTelemetry for Fastly Compute
Send error reports from Rust Fastly Compute services to Sentry
A Prometheus exporter for the Fastly Real-time Analytics API
Real user monitoring of network timing signals using the Open Insights Framework
Tests your connection to Fastly, identifying your internet service provider, closest Fastly POP, and connection performance to Fastly.
Find code examples, developer guides, solutions, and much more!Learn more
Post your ideas, example code, and problems and get help from other developers and Fastly specialistsMeet the community
See the tools in action. Follow us on Fastly [Developers] YouTube channel for exciting videos.Watch now
Get in touch or create a free account