Get Fastly CLI Try Fiddle
The Essentials

Start Here

Looking to get started with Fastly? Start with the essentials and check out some of these tools first.

CLI

Build, deploy and configure Fastly services from your terminal. The CLI comes with local emulation capabilities for your Compute services. Yes! Batteries included.

SDKs

Pick your favorite language to write your app with. We officially support Rust, Go and JavaScript. Here’s a guide to help you. choose a language

API Clients

Get programmatic access to all the knobs and dials of Fastly. Jumpstart with this Postman collection. See reference.

GitHub Actions

Already using GitHub for your Compute source code? Use our GitHub actions to perform steps like installing the CLI, and building and deploying Compute services. See Reference.

Terraform Provider

Orchestrate your Fastly services as code. See Reference.

Fiddle

Try Fastly in your browser — no setup. No sign up needed. Give it a shot. Create a new Fiddle now!

Elevate your workflow

Here is all that you need to create instant and powerful apps with Fastly. Streamline your workflow from development to deployment with these tools.

Build

Everything you need to build and test your next app — however and wherever you like to code.

SDKs

Write code for your Compute service in various languages that compile to WebAssembly. We provide official support for several popular languages.

See Reference

Local Emulation

Emulate our Compute instant runtime on your local machine. Just run `fastly compute serve` in the CLI

See Reference

VCL

Use Varnish to deliver your content through Fastly CDN

See Reference

Fiddle

Try Fastly in your browser — no setup and no sign up needed.

Launch Fiddle

End to End Testing

Write end-to-end tests using Node.js, against a local or remote Fastly Compute application.

See Reference

Static Publisher for Compute

Upload static websites to Fastly and serve them without an origin server (also check out using frameworks on the Compute platform)

See Reference

Manage

Access all Fastly features from through APIs or CLI. Take your workflow one step further by automating deployments.

CLI

Command line tool for interacting with the Fastly API. Use it to create services, manage backends and domains, upload VCL or build and deploy Compute packages.

See Reference

API Clients

RESTful API that provides access to all Fastly services and accounts available through the Fastly web interface.

See Reference

Terraform Provider

Orchestrate your Fastly services as code

See Reference

GitHub Actions for Compute

Use this Action in your existing CI/CD workflow to perform steps like installing the CLI, and building and deploying Compute services

See Reference

Cloud Deploy

Deploy any public Compute project template (including all our official starter kits) to your Fastly account and create a working, edge-hosted application connected to a GitHub repository with automated continuous deployment, in a few clicks

See Reference

Official starter kits

Starter kits are complete projects from Fastly Labs or community members that will work immediately and give you a functional foundation to build on as you explore what Fastly can do.

See official starter kits

Observe

Leverage observability tools to monitor and troubleshoot your Fastly services

Log Tail

See logs from your Compute service stream real-time in your console.

See Reference

Log Endpoints

Send logs from your Compute and VCL services to 3rd party logging integrations

See Integrations

Alerts API

Create alerts for an observed metric when it either exceeds or falls below a threshold. Get notified in the Fastly control panel or send alerts to your custom integrations (e.g., Slack and webhooks).

See Reference

Metrics and Stats API

Fastly offers a variety of ways to report on the performance and activity of your services. Obtain real-time or historical data through Fastly API.

See Reference

Notification Service API

Create and manage notification integrations such as New Relic, Slack, PagerDuty, and webhook. Fastly will use these integrations to send you notifications and alerts related to the Fastly product.

See Reference

Utilities and Libraries

Fastly has several open-source utilities and libraries to help you create incredible instant apps

Postman API Collection

Get the whole Fastly API collection in Postman

Learn more

VSCode VCL Extension

A Visual Studio Code extension which adds syntax highlighting for Fastly Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) files.

Learn more

WAF Efficiency

Measure the effectiveness of your Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Learn more

Expressly (JS)

Express style router for Fastly Compute

Learn more

Compute ESI (Rust)

An implementation of ESI (Edge Side Includes) in Rust for Fastly Compute

Learn more

Compute ESI (JS)

An implementation of ESI (Edge Side Includes) in JavaScript for Fastly Compute

Learn more

HTTP Compute (JS)

Node.js style HTTP interfaces for the Compute platform

Learn more

Compute JS OpenTelemetry

An implementation of OpenTelemetry for Fastly Compute

Learn more

Compute Rust Sentry

Send error reports from Rust Fastly Compute services to Sentry

Learn more

Fastly Prometheus Exporter

A Prometheus exporter for the Fastly Real-time Analytics API

Learn more

Fastly Insights (JS)

Real user monitoring of network timing signals using the Open Insights Framework

Learn more

Fastly Debug

Tests your connection to Fastly, identifying your internet service provider, closest Fastly POP, and connection performance to Fastly.

Learn more

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
