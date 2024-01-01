Compute language SDKs
The Compute platform can run any application compiled to WebAssembly, but we provide official support for several popular languages.
Choose the version number link below to view the full SDK reference for the language of your choice, or choose "more about {language}" to read about the core concepts and principles of using that language with the Compute platform.
|Current SDK version
|0.9.11
|3.9.1
|1.3.0
|Equally supported
|Geolocation, Auto decompression, Dynamic compression, Environment variables, Cache override, Real time logging, KV stores, Config stores, Secret stores, Fanout, Dynamic backends, Simple cache, Readthough cache
|Core feature differences
|WebSockets passthrough ℹ️
|✅
|-
|-
|Mutual TLS for origin fetch
|✅
|-
|-
|Core cache interface ℹ️
|✅
|-
|✅
|Pre-release feature differences
|Purging see note below
|✅
|-
|-
|Backend health
|✅
|✅
|-
|Device Detection
|✅
|-
|✅
|Edge rate limiting ℹ️
|✅
|-
|✅
|More about Rust »
|More about JavaScript »
|More about Go »
- Purging from edge code allows purge operations to be triggered when processing edge requests. Purging via our API is available regardless of which SDK is used.
Other language SDKs for the Compute platform exist but are not supported by Fastly, and if you want to run a language we don't support, you are welcome to write your own SDK. For more information see Unofficial SDKs for the Compute platform.
