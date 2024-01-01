Notification Service

The Notification Service API allows you to programmatically create and manage notification integrations. Fastly will use these integrations to send you notifications and alerts related to the Fastly product. Mailing list, Microsoft Teams, New Relic, Slack, PagerDuty, and webhook are supported as integrations.

Data model

An integration to an external service.

config object Configuration specific to the integration type . Required. description string User submitted description of the integration. name string User submitted name of the integration. Required. type string Type of the integration. Required. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. id string An unique identifier for the integration. Read-only. status string The status for a mailing list integration. Read-only.

Mailing list configuration

Integration config object for integration type "mailinglist".

address string An email address. Required.

Microsoft Teams configuration

Integration config object for integration type "microsoftteams".

webhook string Microsoft teams webhook. Required.

New Relic configuration

Integration config object for integration type "newrelic".

account string New Relic Account. Required. key string New Relic Key. Required.

PagerDuty configuration

Integration config object for integration type "pagerduty".

key string PagerDuty integration key. Required.

Slack configuration

Integration config object for integration type "slack".

webhook string Slack webhook. Required.

Webhook configuration

Integration config object for integration type "webhook".

webhook string Webhook URL. Required.

Endpoints

Get all integration types GET/ notifications / integration-types

Search for integrations GET/ notifications / integrations

Create an integration POST/ notifications / integrations

Get integration GET/ notifications / integrations / integration_id

Delete an integration DELETE/ notifications / integrations / integration_id

Update an integration PATCH/ notifications / integrations / integration_id

Get webhook payload signing key GET/ notifications / integrations / integration_id / signingKey

Rotate webhook payload signing key POST/ notifications / integrations / integration_id / rotateSigningKey