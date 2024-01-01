Notification Service
The Notification Service API allows you to programmatically create and manage notification integrations. Fastly will use these integrations to send you notifications and alerts related to the Fastly product. Mailing list, Microsoft Teams, New Relic, Slack, PagerDuty, and webhook are supported as integrations.
Data model
An integration to an external service.
config
|object
|Configuration specific to the integration
type. Required.
description
|string
|User submitted description of the integration.
name
|string
|User submitted name of the integration. Required.
type
|string
|Type of the integration. Required.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|An unique identifier for the integration. Read-only.
status
|string
|The status for a mailing list integration. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
Mailing list configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "mailinglist".
address
|string
|An email address. Required.
Microsoft Teams configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "microsoftteams".
webhook
|string
|Microsoft teams webhook. Required.
New Relic configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "newrelic".
account
|string
|New Relic Account. Required.
key
|string
|New Relic Key. Required.
PagerDuty configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "pagerduty".
key
|string
|PagerDuty integration key. Required.
Slack configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "slack".
webhook
|string
|Slack webhook. Required.
Webhook configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "webhook".
webhook
|string
|Webhook URL. Required.