Notification Service

The Notification Service API allows you to programmatically create and manage notification integrations. Fastly will use these integrations to send you notifications and alerts related to the Fastly product. Mailing list, Microsoft Teams, New Relic, Slack, PagerDuty, and webhook are supported as integrations.

Data model

An integration to an external service.

configobjectConfiguration specific to the integration type. Required.
descriptionstringUser submitted description of the integration.
namestringUser submitted name of the integration. Required.
typestringType of the integration. Required.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAn unique identifier for the integration. Read-only.
statusstringThe status for a mailing list integration. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Mailing list configuration

Integration config object for integration type "mailinglist".

addressstringAn email address. Required.

Microsoft Teams configuration

Integration config object for integration type "microsoftteams".

webhookstringMicrosoft teams webhook. Required.

New Relic configuration

Integration config object for integration type "newrelic".

accountstringNew Relic Account. Required.
keystringNew Relic Key. Required.

PagerDuty configuration

Integration config object for integration type "pagerduty".

keystringPagerDuty integration key. Required.

Slack configuration

Integration config object for integration type "slack".

webhookstringSlack webhook. Required.

Webhook configuration

Integration config object for integration type "webhook".

webhookstringWebhook URL. Required.

Endpoints

Get all integration types

GET/notifications/integration-types

Search for integrations

GET/notifications/integrations

Create an integration

POST/notifications/integrations

Get integration

GET/notifications/integrations/integration_id

Delete an integration

DELETE/notifications/integrations/integration_id

Update an integration

PATCH/notifications/integrations/integration_id

Get webhook payload signing key

GET/notifications/integrations/integration_id/signingKey

Rotate webhook payload signing key

POST/notifications/integrations/integration_id/rotateSigningKey

Send mailing list confirmation email

POST/notifications/mailinglist-confirmations

