Starter kits are complete projects from Fastly Labs or community members that will work immediately and give you a functional foundation to build on as you explore what Fastly can do.

javascript
OAuth 2.0 implementation for JavaScript

Connect to an identity provider such as Google using OAuth 2.0 and validate authentication status at the Edge, to authorize access to your edge or origin hosted applications.

rust
Authenticate at edge with OAuth

Connect to an identity provider such as Auth0 using OAuth 2.0 and validate authentication status at the Edge, to authorize access to your edge or origin hosted applications.

go
Default starter for Go

A basic starter kit that demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses and overriding caching rules.

javascript
Default starter for JavaScript

A basic starter kit that demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses and overriding caching rules.

javascript
Empty starter for JavaScript

An empty application template for the Fastly Compute environment which returns a 200 OK response.

javascript
Default starter kit for expressly

A basic expressly starter kit that demonstrates simple GET, POST, and middleware functionality.

javascript
Fanout forwarding starter kit for JavaScript

Enables Fanout on a service, forwarding to a backend.

javascript
OpenAPI Validation (JS)

Application template for validating requests against an OpenAPI document.

javascript
Queuing / Waiting room (JS)

Park your users in a virtual queue to reduce the demand on your origins during peak times.

rust
Beacon termination

Capture beacon data from the browser, divert beacon request payloads to a log endpoint, and avoid putting load on your own infrastructure.

rust
Connect to Google Bigquery for Rust

Fastly Compute starter kit for Google Bigquery Connector.

rust
Default starter for Rust

A basic starter kit that demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses and overriding caching rules.

rust
Empty starter for Rust

An empty starter kit project template.

rust
Push messaging using Fanout

Implements Fanout handlers for WebSockets, SSE, etc.

rust
Fanout forwarding

Enables Fanout on a service, forwarding to a backend.

rust
Static content

Apply performance, security and usability upgrades to static bucket services such as Google Cloud Storage or AWS S3.

rust
WebSockets passthrough

Implements WebSocket passthrough.

javascript
Default starter for TypeScript

A basic starter kit that demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses and overriding caching rules.

javascript
Fastly Compute@Edge Starter kit for Fauna

A starter kit for using Fauna on Fastly Compute@Edge

javascript
Optimizely Feature Experimentation, Optimizely Full Stack (legacy), and Optimizely Rollouts

A basic starter kit for Fastly's Compute@Edge with Optimizely built in.

rust
Integrate Storj using Rust

Use Storj as a backend origin for service decentralized objects to the fastly Compute@Edge service.

