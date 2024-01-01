Starter kits
Starter kits are complete projects from Fastly Labs or community members that will work immediately and give you a functional foundation to build on as you explore what Fastly can do.
Connect to an identity provider such as Google using OAuth 2.0 and validate authentication status at the Edge, to authorize access to your edge or origin hosted applications.
Connect to an identity provider such as Auth0 using OAuth 2.0 and validate authentication status at the Edge, to authorize access to your edge or origin hosted applications.
A basic starter kit that demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses and overriding caching rules.
An empty application template for the Fastly Compute environment which returns a 200 OK response.
A basic expressly starter kit that demonstrates simple GET, POST, and middleware functionality.
Enables Fanout on a service, forwarding to a backend.
Application template for validating requests against an OpenAPI document.
Park your users in a virtual queue to reduce the demand on your origins during peak times.
Capture beacon data from the browser, divert beacon request payloads to a log endpoint, and avoid putting load on your own infrastructure.
Apply performance, security and usability upgrades to static bucket services such as Google Cloud Storage or AWS S3.
A starter kit for using Fauna on Fastly Compute@Edge
A basic starter kit for Fastly's Compute@Edge with Optimizely built in.