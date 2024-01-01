Deploy Compute project templates using Cloud Deploy

Cloud Deploy allows you to deploy any public Compute project template (including all our official starter kits) to your Fastly account and create a working, edge-hosted application connected to a GitHub repository with automated continuous deployment, in a few clicks.

To make a Compute project automatically deployable, you need to define some setup information in your fastly.toml . Here's an example configuration from Fastly's Rust 'static content' starter kit:

[ setup ] [ setup.backends ] [ setup.backends.bucket_origin ] address = "mock-s3.edgecompute.app" port = 443

This defines one backend ("mock-s3.edgecompute.app"). The backend here has a default address and port, but the user can override these when deploying.

You must also mark the repository as a template repository, so the app can generate new repositories from it. Then add the following to your README.md to send users to the deploy app:

[![Deploy to Fastly](https://deploy.edgecompute.app/button)](https://deploy.edgecompute.app/deploy)