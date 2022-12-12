Blog

July 24, 2023

How to write Rust unit tests for your Compute application

Wondering if your edge applications are working? Time to test! In this post, we'll explore how to unit test for a Rust application using Viceroy.
July 6, 2023

Announcing Unified Origin Observability Across Fastly’s Delivery, Compute and Security Services

We are pleased to announce that Origin Inspector, Fastly’s turnkey origin visibility product, is now available to Compute customers.
June 29, 2023

Building in Real-Time with Pushpin

We are excited to announce that Pushpin is now part of the Fast Forward program! It acts as a proxy server that pins client connections open, making it easy to build real-time API endpoints.
May 1, 2023

Advanced Rate Limiting on Fastly’s Edge

Use Advanced Rate Limiting with edge deployments of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF for easier, stronger protection against fraud and abuse.
April 20, 2023

Dynamic Backends help you easily scale across multiple origin backends

Announcing Dynamic Backends, a way for Fastly customers to provide a flexible mechanism for updating the list of acceptable targets and connecting to them at runtime.
April 13, 2023

Introducing KV Store: Enabling powerful applications at the edge

KV Store, offering global, durable storage for compute functions at the edge running atop the Fastly network, is now available for purchase.
March 23, 2023

Filter PNGs for Acropalypse using Compute

The Acropalypse put improperly cropped images (and privacy issues) all over the internet. Here’s how Fastly’s Compute could help you clean them up.
March 16, 2023

Advanced Rate Limiting Just Got Better

With this new update, we’ve simplified the advanced rate limiting feature of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, making it easier for our customers to use.
March 2, 2023

Host your Remix app on Fastly Compute

With our new remix-compute-js libraries, you can now host your Remix application on our Compute platform, allowing you to serve at our world-wide edge network — you don't even need an origin…
February 9, 2023

Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.1

We care deeply about all things open source and standards, and we’re excited to see how the Fediverse grows in the coming months. Today, we're explaining how it works and how we support it.
January 31, 2023

Compute + Edge Messaging? Introducing Fanout

Fastly’s Fanout, a pub/sub style message bus built on Fastly infrastructure that operates in the Edge Messaging space, is now available in Limited Availability.
December 12, 2022

The Signals Series, Part 3: Signals at the Edge

Learn how to use next-gen WAF signals to identify known actors and track responses. We’ll also look at how moving some of the security decisioning to Fastly’s edge can further protect…
