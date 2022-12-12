(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Services
Solutions
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
Menu
Blog
Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe
Compute
July 24, 2023
How to write Rust unit tests for your Compute application
Wondering if your edge applications are working? Time to test! In this post, we'll explore how to unit test for a Rust application using Viceroy.
Leon Brocard
Compute
Edge network
July 6, 2023
Announcing Unified Origin Observability Across Fastly’s Delivery, Compute and Security Services
We are pleased to announce that Origin Inspector, Fastly’s turnkey origin visibility product, is now available to Compute customers.
Ajay Bharadwaj
Dom Fee
Compute
Edge network
Security
June 29, 2023
Building in Real-Time with Pushpin
We are excited to announce that Pushpin is now part of the Fast Forward program! It acts as a proxy server that pins client connections open, making it easy to build real-time API endpoints.
Ashley Vassell
Edge network
Compute
Product
Engineering
May 1, 2023
Advanced Rate Limiting on Fastly’s Edge
Use Advanced Rate Limiting with edge deployments of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF for easier, stronger protection against fraud and abuse.
Brooks Cunningham
Security
Compute
April 20, 2023
Dynamic Backends help you easily scale across multiple origin backends
Announcing Dynamic Backends, a way for Fastly customers to provide a flexible mechanism for updating the list of acceptable targets and connecting to them at runtime.
Ajay Bharadwaj
Compute
Product
Platform
April 13, 2023
Introducing KV Store: Enabling powerful applications at the edge
KV Store, offering global, durable storage for compute functions at the edge running atop the Fastly network, is now available for purchase.
Bryan Hackett
Product
Compute
March 23, 2023
Filter PNGs for Acropalypse using Compute
The Acropalypse put improperly cropped images (and privacy issues) all over the internet. Here’s how Fastly’s Compute could help you clean them up.
Andrew Betts
Industry insights
Compute
March 16, 2023
Advanced Rate Limiting Just Got Better
With this new update, we’ve simplified the advanced rate limiting feature of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, making it easier for our customers to use.
Daniel Corbett
Security
Product
Compute
March 2, 2023
Host your Remix app on Fastly Compute
With our new remix-compute-js libraries, you can now host your Remix application on our Compute platform, allowing you to serve at our world-wide edge network — you don't even need an origin…
Katsuyuki Omuro
DevOps
Compute
February 9, 2023
Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.1
We care deeply about all things open source and standards, and we’re excited to see how the Fediverse grows in the coming months. Today, we're explaining how it works and how we support it.
Simon Wistow
Industry insights
Culture
DevOps
Streaming
Compute
January 31, 2023
Compute + Edge Messaging? Introducing Fanout
Fastly’s Fanout, a pub/sub style message bus built on Fastly infrastructure that operates in the Edge Messaging space, is now available in Limited Availability.
Ashley Vassell
Product
Compute
December 12, 2022
The Signals Series, Part 3: Signals at the Edge
Learn how to use next-gen WAF signals to identify known actors and track responses. We’ll also look at how moving some of the security decisioning to Fastly’s edge can further protect…
Blake Dournaee
Security
DevOps
Compute
Newer posts
Older posts
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly free
Talk to an expert
English
日本語
Español
Deutsch
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Partners
Press Releases
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2024
Terms of service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube