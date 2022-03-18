Fastly is named a Leader in commercial CDN services by IDC MarketScape

We are honored to announce that Fastly has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47652821, March 2022).

This recognition demonstrates our commitment to empowering developers to create fast, dynamic, and secure digital experiences. Along with other recent accolades, such as being named a Leader for Compute and the only three-time Customers’ Choice Winner for our next-gen WAF , it highlights recent growth and innovation across our portfolio of compute, security, and delivery services.

A commitment to ongoing innovation

The IDC MarketScape report evaluates CDN providers by their ability to offer services and strategies to grow and innovate in the evolving marketplace. Along with differentiators like our real-time global purging and observability features, HTTP/3 support , and rich programmatic service controls for automation and orchestration of workflows, the following strengths and capabilities contributed to our positioning as a Leader among CDN providers.

Network size and scale

We believe our leadership is a testament to the strength of our edge cloud network , which has grown to 192 Tbps and uses modern architecture to deliver fast, scalable digital experiences on today’s internet. Our strategically distributed, highly performant points of presence (POPs) move data and applications closer to users. The report states, “Fastly operates its CDN network according to a consolidated CDN topology, rather than a scattered CDN topology. Hence, it deploys fewer POPs but has them strategically positioned at the center of the highest density Internet Exchange Points around the world for maximum coverage and effect.”

Comprehensive portfolio

We built our CDN and edge computing platform to be programmable, flexible, and scalable. According to the report, “Fastly is a highly innovative company with a large developer focus and a serverless compute environment that fortifies its content delivery services offering from a security and performance perspective. The vendor has shown strong growth in the past years and its roadmap reflects an ongoing drive for innovation and an investment strategy to further enrich its services stack.”

Customer service

Our customers have direct and easy access to world-class technical support capabilities. According to the report, “In addition to its self-service portal, which is attractive for customers to leverage edge features and functions at their own pace, Fastly has built out a set of advanced and customized services to respond to specific workflows and needs.” The report also noted, “The direct and easy access to technical support personnel and handling of complex queries is reflected by sound customer satisfaction scores.” We are proud that our 95%+ CSAT score reflects the empathy we have for customers and their confidence in us.

Looking ahead