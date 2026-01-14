Streamlining User Experiences While Fighting Bots

Announcing embedded challenges for Fastly Bot Management

In the fight against unwanted bot traffic, browser challenges have been a fundamental tool that security teams implement to filter out bots from legitimate traffic. Earlier this year, we announced Dynamic Challenges , a revolutionary feature that combines Apple's Private Access Tokens with a mix of non-interactive and interactive verifications (like CAPTCHA). This system scales the difficulty based on how likely traffic is to be a bot. Today, we’re taking this technology a step further by enabling customers to embed them within any page of their choosing.

The power of embedded challenges

Every source of friction added to a customer’s journey creates points of failure, where the barrier becomes too high: they go elsewhere, realize they don’t really need what’s in their cart, and so on. While Dynamic Challenges are one of our latest capabilities to reduce friction, we are now enhancing them by allowing their challenges to display within the page of your choice. This means they can seamlessly integrate within the login page or anywhere else you choose, maintaining continuity and ensuring alignment with your brand.

How embedded challenges work

If you’re already a customer leveraging Fastly Bot Management , embedding challenges on the page of your choice is extremely easy and requires just three simple elements.

Add a script tag pointing to the Dynamic Challenges script Add CSS to the page to style the challenge with your organization’s look and feel Add a <div> tag where you’d like it to appear on the page

And just like that, you’ll be able to maximize your security while creating seamless end-user experiences for your customers! Check out these details and more in our Docs .

Maximize user experience while maintaining security