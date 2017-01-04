The top 10 moments of engagement in 2016

Fastly powers tens of thousands of websites, including top publishers and social media platforms like The New York Times, BuzzFeed, Vox Media, Hearst, Twitter, Wenner Media, and Condé Nast. Our network gives us a unique view of global traffic patterns on the web.

2016 was an eventful and emotional year, filled with surprises (like Brexit and the US presidential election), cultural losses (the passing of icons like David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali, and Leonard Cohen, among others), tragedies (the ongoing crisis in Syria, the protests and violence around the pipeline in North Dakota, and terrorist attacks), as well as the occasional glimmer of hope (the Olympics, astronauts Scott Kelly and Mikhail Kornienko returning to earth, and record levels of giving of during the holidays).

Although we looked at 2016 as a whole, we found that the most instant and dramatic spikes in engagement were elicited by moments of global emotion — people looking for information during a tragedy or an upset, such as the grossly misstated polls in both US and UK politics. This year, the world turned to the internet in disbelief and surprise to fact check and validate, especially in instances when reality veered off course from expectations.

Throughout the year, we’ve reported on traffic patterns during peak events, including the Super Bowl, the 2016 presidential election, and holiday shopping (and giving). Here’s a look at the biggest moments of engagement from 2016:

We’ll continue to monitor moments of engagement surrounding major events — keep an eye on our real-time insights in 2017, which we’ll update with events as they unfold in the new year.