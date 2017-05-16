(844) 4FASTLY
Blog
Events
December 17, 2019
Compute Demo: New Serverless Compute Environment | Fastly
Watch our Compute demo, and see the possibilities of our new serverless compute environment.
Sean Leach
Product
Compute
Events
December 9, 2019
How Rack and Roll lets us grow our network with purpose
Rack and Roll is our new, scalable process for building and delivering POPs worldwide. From concept to go-live, discover how we build and ship our servers to expand our global network.
Kat Diamantine
Davin Camara
Edge network
Performance
Engineering
Events
September 26, 2018
3 Key Takeaways from Altitude SF | Fastly
1.4 billion active monthly users, 10 billion requests per day, and 5.2 TB per second peak traffic — these are some of the staggering numbers we heard about at our 7th Altitude conference…
Courtney Nash
WebAssembly
Events
May 4, 2018
Altitude NYC 2018 recap
3,500 new Fastly service configurations deployed, 250 breakfast sandwiches eaten, 2 rants about edge computing (or at least one about self-driving cars), and one very big outdoor screen…
Courtney Nash
Events
November 21, 2017
Spotify on diagnosing cascading errors
Our customers’ war stories have taught us that even the most routine changes (like restarting a database or switching backends) can sometimes lead to unexpected errors, but savvy teams…
Anna MacLachlan
Customers
Events
September 6, 2017
Reddit on building & scaling r/place
Altitude SF 2017 brought together technical leaders from Reddit, the ACLU, TED, Slack, and more to explore the future of edge delivery, emerging web trends, and the challenges of cloud…
Anna MacLachlan
Events
August 10, 2017
Failing fast & fixing faster at Vogue
A tale of failure and recovery from Kenton Jacobsen, Director of Engineering at Vogue.com and Glamour.com.
Anna MacLachlan
Events
July 19, 2017
Technical trainings & the future of edge delivery at Altitude
Altitude SF 2017 featured hands-on trainings and talks from industry leaders like Reddit, the ACLU, Slack, TED, and more. We explored the future of edge delivery, heard about emerging trends…
Anna MacLachlan
Customers
Compute
Events
June 14, 2017
HashiCorp on recovering from failures
Altitude NYC featured war stories from Fastly customers like Vogue, Spotify, and HashiCorp. Read on for our recap of Seth Vargo’s talk, where he discussed how HashiCorp was able to quickly…
Anna MacLachlan
DevOps
Customers
Events
May 24, 2017
New York Media on surviving DDoS and building a better web
At Altitude 2016, New York Media’s CTO discussed surviving a massive DDoS and the steps they took to mitigate, gave us a peek inside their stack, and described how New York Media is building…
Anna MacLachlan
Customers
Engineering
Events
May 16, 2017
The New York Times on Prepping for the 2016 Election
At Altitude NYC, The New York Times CTO Nick Rockwell gave us a peek inside The New York Times’ stack and culture (and how he’s redefined risk from both a corporate and engineering…
Anna MacLachlan
Customers
Engineering
Events
