December 17, 2019

Compute Demo: New Serverless Compute Environment | Fastly

Watch our Compute demo, and see the possibilities of our new serverless compute environment.
December 9, 2019

How Rack and Roll lets us grow our network with purpose

Rack and Roll is our new, scalable process for building and delivering POPs worldwide. From concept to go-live, discover how we build and ship our servers to expand our global network.
September 26, 2018

3 Key Takeaways from Altitude SF | Fastly

1.4 billion active monthly users, 10 billion requests per day, and 5.2 TB per second peak traffic — these are some of the staggering numbers we heard about at our 7th Altitude conference…
May 4, 2018

Altitude NYC 2018 recap

3,500 new Fastly service configurations deployed, 250 breakfast sandwiches eaten, 2 rants about edge computing (or at least one about self-driving cars), and one very big outdoor screen…
November 21, 2017

Spotify on diagnosing cascading errors

Our customers’ war stories have taught us that even the most routine changes (like restarting a database or switching backends) can sometimes lead to unexpected errors, but savvy teams…
September 6, 2017

Reddit on building & scaling r/place

Altitude SF 2017 brought together technical leaders from Reddit, the ACLU, TED, Slack, and more to explore the future of edge delivery, emerging web trends, and the challenges of cloud…
August 10, 2017

Failing fast & fixing faster at Vogue

A tale of failure and recovery from Kenton Jacobsen, Director of Engineering at Vogue.com and Glamour.com.
July 19, 2017

Technical trainings & the future of edge delivery at Altitude

Altitude SF 2017 featured hands-on trainings and talks from industry leaders like Reddit, the ACLU, Slack, TED, and more. We explored the future of edge delivery, heard about emerging trends…
June 14, 2017

HashiCorp on recovering from failures

Altitude NYC featured war stories from Fastly customers like Vogue, Spotify, and HashiCorp. Read on for our recap of Seth Vargo’s talk, where he discussed how HashiCorp was able to quickly…
May 24, 2017

New York Media on surviving DDoS and building a better web

At Altitude 2016, New York Media’s CTO discussed surviving a massive DDoS and the steps they took to mitigate, gave us a peek inside their stack, and described how New York Media is building…
May 16, 2017

The New York Times on Prepping for the 2016 Election

At Altitude NYC, The New York Times CTO Nick Rockwell gave us a peek inside The New York Times’ stack and culture (and how he’s redefined risk from both a corporate and engineering…
