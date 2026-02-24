Global Scale, Local Presence: Fastly Object Storage Expands to New Regions

When we launched Fastly Object Storage (FOS) , the goal was simple: provide developers a way to store and serve large-scale content without the latency or egress fees of centralized clouds. The response was immediate and clearly confirming that as application logic moves to the edge, data needs to be there too.

Today, we are more than doubling the global footprint of Fastly Object Storage with the addition of five new regions. This expansion provides the localized, low-latency foundation required to build performant, cost-efficient applications at a truly global scale.

Your Data, Closer to Your Users

Performance at the edge is a function of proximity. By expanding into these key markets, we’re helping customers maintain high-speed delivery while simplifying regional data residency requirements.

The following new regions are now in General Availability:

North America: us-central-1

Europe & UK: uk-east-1 and eu-south-1

Asia-Pacific: jp-central-1 and au-east-1

These join our existing footprint ( us-east , us-west , and eu-central ) to provide a robust, multi-region foundation for global deployments.

Beyond Capacity: Flexibility and Resilience

Expanding our regional footprint isn’t just about adding more storage; it’s about giving you more architectural options:

Improved Latency: We’ve significantly reduced the distance between data and the end-user for traffic in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Egress-Free Architecture: Fastly Object Storage remains a powerful alternative to legacy providers that penalize you for moving your own data. By keeping your data within the Fastly network, you eliminate egress fees entirely.

Regional Redundancy: With independent regions across North America, Europe, and Asia, developers can now architect "active-active" configurations for better business continuity and failover.

Predictable Pricing: Architecture should be driven by performance, not billing complexity. Our global pricing remains consistent and transparent across all regions.

This is Just the Beginning

We will continue to deploy even more regions this year, and while this expansion is a major milestone, it is only one step in our roadmap. We’re focused on continuous growth—not just in where we store your data, but in how you manage it. Recently, we announced our new On-Demand Migration capability, which was designed to change the economics of moving large-scale object repositories. Instead of a costly, all-at-once bulk transfer that moves unused data, it enables a stateless, "lazy-load" approach. With On-Demand Migration, you migrate only your active "working set," dramatically reducing egress fees from your previous provider and ensuring you only pay to store what your users actually need. This new capability, along with our simplified bucket management in the UI, is already helping teams move petabytes of data without the traditional heavy lifting.

Getting Started with Fastly Object Storage