Secret store
Secrets written to a secret store are encrypted in transit and at rest. Secret store entries are write-only and plaintext secret values cannot be retrieved via the API. The plaintext values are only available to Compute services during their request processing.
A secret store is a persistent, globally distributed store for secrets accessible to Compute services during request processing. Learn more about secret stores.
Data model
name
|string
|A human-readable name for the store. The value must contain only letters, numbers, dashes (
-), underscores (
_), or periods (
.).
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|ID of the store.
Client key
A Base64-encoded X25519 public key.
client_key
|string
|A Base64-encoded X25519 public key that can be used with a libsodium-compatible sealed box to encrypt secrets before upload.
expires_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
signature
|string
|A Base64-encoded signature of the client key. The signature is generated using the signing key and must be verified before using the client key.
Signing key
Used to verify signatures of client keys.
signing_key
|string
|A Base64-encoded Ed25519 public key that can be used to verify signatures of client keys.
