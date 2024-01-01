Secret store

Secrets written to a secret store are encrypted in transit and at rest. Secret store entries are write-only and plaintext secret values cannot be retrieved via the API. The plaintext values are only available to Compute services during their request processing.

A secret store is a persistent, globally distributed store for secrets accessible to Compute services during request processing. Learn more about secret stores.

Data model

name string A human-readable name for the store. The value must contain only letters, numbers, dashes ( - ), underscores ( _ ), or periods ( . ). created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. id string ID of the store.

Client key

A Base64-encoded X25519 public key.

client_key string A Base64-encoded X25519 public key that can be used with a libsodium-compatible sealed box to encrypt secrets before upload. expires_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. signature string A Base64-encoded signature of the client key. The signature is generated using the signing key and must be verified before using the client key.

Signing key

Used to verify signatures of client keys.

signing_key string A Base64-encoded Ed25519 public key that can be used to verify signatures of client keys.

Endpoints

Get all secret stores GET/ resources / stores / secret

Create new secret store POST/ resources / stores / secret

Get secret store by ID GET/ resources / stores / secret / store_id

Delete secret store DELETE/ resources / stores / secret / store_id

Create new client key POST/ resources / stores / secret / client-key