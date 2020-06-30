Press releases

Edge Cloud Platform
The platform behind the products that lets you create unforgettable experiences at global scale
Network Services
Security
Powered by Signal Sciences
Compute
Observability
By industry
By need
By service
Innovation matters. See the most recent updates, and explore how we're making the web a better place, together.
October 21, 2020
October 20, 2020
October 15, 2020
October 14, 2020
October 1, 2020
September 17, 2020
September 10, 2020
August 27, 2020
August 7, 2020
August 5, 2020
July 9, 2020
June 30, 2020
press@fastly.com
ir@fastly.com