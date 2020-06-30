Press releases

Innovation matters. See the most recent updates, and explore how we're making the web a better place, together.

All newsPress releasesIn the news

Signal Sciences Recognized as a Visionary for Second Year

October 21, 2020

Read more

Fastly's Virtual Customer Conference on Building for Tomorrow

October 20, 2020

Read more

Fastly Powers Digital Experiences for Voter Education

October 15, 2020

Read more

Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results

October 14, 2020

Read more

Fastly Completes Acquisition of Signal Sciences

October 1, 2020

Read more

Fastly Names Doniel Sutton as Chief People Officer

September 17, 2020

Read more

Fastly Offers Now on Google Cloud Marketplace

September 10, 2020

Read more

Fastly Announces Agreement to Acquire Signal Sciences

August 27, 2020

Read more

Fastly to Present at Investor Conferences in August 2020

August 7, 2020

Read more

Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

August 5, 2020

Read more

Fastly to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

July 9, 2020

Read more

Fastly Lifts Veil on Real-Time Serverless Computing Performance

June 30, 2020

Read more
Newer postsOlder posts

Media contact

press@fastly.com

Investor relations

ir@fastly.com