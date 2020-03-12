Press releases

Edge Cloud Platform
The platform behind the products that lets you create unforgettable experiences at global scale
Network Services
Security
Powered by Signal Sciences
Compute
Observability
By industry
By need
By service
Innovation matters. See the most recent updates, and explore how we're making the web a better place, together.
June 17, 2020
June 1, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 19, 2020
May 18, 2020
May 6, 2020
April 30, 2020
April 29, 2020
April 9, 2020
April 8, 2020
March 12, 2020
press@fastly.com
ir@fastly.com