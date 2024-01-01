Expert services for exceptional results

Whether you’re onboarding with us for the first time, migrating your service from another vendor, or just looking to get more out of your Fastly services, our experts can set you up for success.

Support & Professional Services

Delivery & Security Solutions

From implementation to fine-tuning, Fastly provides support exactly where you need it.

Product Support

Build momentum with industry-leading technical support. Our support offering ranges from standard self-service support to 24/7/365 support for product troubleshooting.

Professional Services

Expand capabilities with tailored optimizations and training. Begin your service with Onboarding packages, customized migration planning, and training sessions for all levels of Fastly expertise. Once your service is up and running, apply professional service hours to one time projects, ongoing development, or managed services.

Strategic Delivery

Enhance delivery strategies with extensive technical account management. Discuss optimization and strategy on a quarterly, monthly, or weekly basis to ensure the best performance and user experiences.

Security Guidance

Enhance outcomes with in-depth security and product counsel. Get recurring strategic guidance to uncover and solve your biggest security challenges.

Managed CDN

Fastly’s Managed CDN (mCDN) provides massive capabilities with maximum control and flexibility. Deploy our edge cloud hardware and software into your infrastructure, at locations of your choosing.

Managed Security Services

Strengthen defenses with reactive or proactive protection. Ensure your team has expert support to fight attacks or outsource your AppSec to Fastly’s CSOC so you can shift your focus to other priorities.

Augmenting your experience

Network Services Solutions

Security Solutions

From deployment to ongoing support, our application security experts assist you at every step. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, we partner with you for success.

Live Entertainment Services

If you are anticipating a large live or high traffic event, Fastly offers a powerful combination of Customer Support expertise and real-time data to alert you as we detect issues with internet congestion and upstream or downstream providers.

Support Plans

When you begin and iterate your Fastly delivery and security services, our support personnel are available every step of the way from implementation to fine-tuning.

Managed Security

Offload the risk, overhead, and stress of managing your application’s security to Fastly’s Managed Security experts who continuously monitor for threats and take proactive action to mitigate attacks.

Why Fastly for Support

Better customer support means more success for you. We align our team to your business goals to help you grow and succeed as you onboard or require professional services.. It’s easy to get the most out of Fastly.

Fastly support proactively alerts 7digital of an issue.
Media & Entertainment

“The support is fantastic, especially the IRC channel, which has been really proactive quite a few times. On more than one occasion, the Fastly team messaged us before we noticed something was wrong, which is pretty amazing.”

Darrell Mozingo

Former Team Lead, Content Development

Amazee.io leverages fast chat-based support for quick technical expertise
SaaS/PaaS

"The support team at Fastly is really on point and so much better than raising tickets in a ticketing system and waiting to see what happens. The chat-based support is a huge positive—and the answers come from the people that really know their stuff."

Sean Hamlin

Technical Account Manager

Anchor
Developer platforms

"Fastly has a great codebase and developer support. The Fastly support team really cares, and it shows in the tools and support that Fastly provides. When we raise issues, Fastly takes us seriously and addresses them quickly."

Ben Burkert

CTO

Security customer, GIPHY, addresses technical questions with Fastly support
Digital publishing

"Because I'm an engineer, if I have questions they are usually pretty technical. It's a joy to work with support people that get the technical questions I have. And anytime I open a support ticket with Fastly, I get a response that same day from the right person with the technical proficiency to help me figure out my problem."

Brian Benns

Senior Site Reliability Engineer

