July 13, 2020

State at the edge

With the introduction of Compute, Fastly provides a richer model for the CPU. WebAssembly, powered and secured by the Lucet compiler and runtime, unlocks essentially arbitrary code execution…
June 30, 2020

Leveling up observability with Compute

Observability is hard. Distributed systems, dev and testing environments, and outside vendors all complicate the problem. With Compute, Fastly wants to make observability easier. Here’s what…
June 29, 2020

Why Compute does not yet support JavaScript

Building our own compiler toolchain allows Compute to be both performant and secure. It also means we have to bring developers’ most-loved language into the fold in the right way.
June 17, 2020

100 Tbps capacity: scaling for digital demands | Fastly

The growth of our global network allows us to stand at the ready with our customers, supporting and protecting their innovations at the edge.
May 29, 2020

Fastly and devs invest in WebAssembly | Fastly

WebAssembly is helping to lay the foundation for the future of edge computing. And together with the Bytecode Alliance and the developer community at large, we’re investing in new…
May 21, 2020

From our community: top serverless trends and challenges

Unpack the trends with serverless, as seen from our Compute beta community: from the top use cases and benefits, to the perceived challenges with serverless as a whole.
April 30, 2020

QUIC matches TCP's efficiency, says our research. | Fastly

While many of the people building and planning to use QUIC are eager to see wide deployment, there are concerns over whether QUIC can be as computationally efficient as TCP. We ran the tests…
April 28, 2020

Evaluating new languages for Compute

Learn about our process and approach for evaluating which new languages our serverless compute environment — Compute — will support next.
March 3, 2020

How Lucet and Wasmtime make a stronger compiler, together

In our latest Bytecode Alliance initiative, we’re working to marry the benefits of Lucet and Wasmtime — ultimately creating a more seamless, secure, and speedy WebAssembly runtime and…
December 17, 2019

Compute Demo: New Serverless Compute Environment | Fastly

Watch our Compute demo, and see the possibilities of our new serverless compute environment.
December 11, 2019

Internet changed in 2019, expect more in 2020 | Fastly

Take a look back at 2019’s major shifts in internet infrastructure, and understand what they mean for the future of the internet in 2020 and beyond.
November 6, 2019

Beta" A New Serverless Compute Environment

Fastly is now offering access to its serverless compute environment in private beta. Meet Compute@Edge, a uniquely secure, performant, and scalable approach to serverless computing.
