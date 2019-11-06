(844) 4FASTLY
Compute
July 13, 2020
State at the edge
With the introduction of Compute, Fastly provides a richer model for the CPU. WebAssembly, powered and secured by the Lucet compiler and runtime, unlocks essentially arbitrary code execution…
Peter Bourgon
Engineering
WebAssembly
Compute
June 30, 2020
Leveling up observability with Compute
Observability is hard. Distributed systems, dev and testing environments, and outside vendors all complicate the problem. With Compute, Fastly wants to make observability easier. Here’s what…
MJ Jones
Performance
Product
Edge network
Observability
Compute
June 29, 2020
Why Compute does not yet support JavaScript
Building our own compiler toolchain allows Compute to be both performant and secure. It also means we have to bring developers’ most-loved language into the fold in the right way.
Sean Leach
Performance
Security
WebAssembly
Compute
June 17, 2020
100 Tbps capacity: scaling for digital demands | Fastly
The growth of our global network allows us to stand at the ready with our customers, supporting and protecting their innovations at the edge.
Artur Bergman
Product
Performance
Edge network
Compute
May 29, 2020
Fastly and devs invest in WebAssembly | Fastly
WebAssembly is helping to lay the foundation for the future of edge computing. And together with the Bytecode Alliance and the developer community at large, we’re investing in new…
Pat Hickey
WebAssembly
Compute
May 21, 2020
From our community: top serverless trends and challenges
Unpack the trends with serverless, as seen from our Compute beta community: from the top use cases and benefits, to the perceived challenges with serverless as a whole.
Brynne Hazzard
Compute
April 30, 2020
QUIC matches TCP's efficiency, says our research. | Fastly
While many of the people building and planning to use QUIC are eager to see wide deployment, there are concerns over whether QUIC can be as computationally efficient as TCP. We ran the tests…
Kazuho Oku
Jana Iyengar
Industry insights
Performance
Edge network
Compute
April 28, 2020
Evaluating new languages for Compute
Learn about our process and approach for evaluating which new languages our serverless compute environment — Compute — will support next.
Aaron Turner
WebAssembly
Compute
March 3, 2020
How Lucet and Wasmtime make a stronger compiler, together
In our latest Bytecode Alliance initiative, we’re working to marry the benefits of Lucet and Wasmtime — ultimately creating a more seamless, secure, and speedy WebAssembly runtime and…
Pat Hickey
WebAssembly
Compute
December 17, 2019
Compute Demo: New Serverless Compute Environment | Fastly
Watch our Compute demo, and see the possibilities of our new serverless compute environment.
Sean Leach
Altitude
Product
Compute
December 11, 2019
Internet changed in 2019, expect more in 2020 | Fastly
Take a look back at 2019’s major shifts in internet infrastructure, and understand what they mean for the future of the internet in 2020 and beyond.
Tyler McMullen
Industry insights
WebAssembly
Compute
November 6, 2019
Beta" A New Serverless Compute Environment
Fastly is now offering access to its serverless compute environment in private beta. Meet Compute@Edge, a uniquely secure, performant, and scalable approach to serverless computing.
Tyler McMullen
WebAssembly
Compute
