(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Services
Solutions
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
Menu
Blog
Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe
Edge network
February 13, 2015
How our solid-state drives result in cost savings for customers
Solid-State Drives (SSDs) are semiconductor-based storage devices that save persistent data by using NAND flash memory. See how Fastly manages caches with SSDs and how you can save.
Simon Wistow
Performance
Product
Edge network
February 4, 2014
How Fastly Chooses POP Locations
Chris Hendrie
Performance
Product
Edge network
November 26, 2013
Fastly CDN Expands
At Fastly, we’re constantly working to upgrade our network and expand global capacity. Last week, we built up capacity in our Ashburn, New York City, and Los Angeles POPs and brought a new…
Kelly Jandro
Performance
Product
Edge network
Company news
November 20, 2013
Build Your Own Network
At Fastly, we’ve been steadily building the world’s most advanced CDN. Since our founding, we’ve expanded the public network to include 17 globally distributed points of presence (POPs) and…
Ryan Richards
Product
Cloud
Edge network
Newer posts
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly free
Talk to an expert
English
日本語
Español
Deutsch
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Partners
Press Releases
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2024
Terms of service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube