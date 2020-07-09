  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. July 2020

CLI v0.16.0

July 9, 2020
cliadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Compare package hashsum during deployment #139
  • Allow compute init to be reinvoked within an existing package directory #138

Prior change: CLI v0.15.0

Following change: customer_id added to token response

