Our demos showcase some examples of how the Fastly edge cloud can add value to your website or application.

CAPTCHA at the edge

Present the user with a CAPTCHA challenge to verify that they are not a bot, generated, served and verified at the edge.

DOOM

A port of the original DOOM to Compute. This demo was created to push the boundaries of the platform and inspire new ideas!

Low quality image placeholders

Generate delightful low quality image placeholders and serve them from the edge – useful for reducing initial page weight.

Social sharing cards

Generate custom social sharing cards on the fly and serve them from the edge.

Machine learning (ML) inference

Apply deep learning at the edge to make predictions against previously unseen data. Classify images using state-of-the-art machine learning models compiled to WebAssembly.

Chat Demo for Fanout

Demonstrates the use of Fastly Fanout in a simple web chat app that uses EventStream.

Leaderboard Demo for Fanout

Demonstrates the use of Fastly Fanout to maintain a leaderboard and update it across devices in real time.

GraphQL

Run a GraphQL Helix server at the edge with Fastly Compute to scale to huge amounts of queries

Check for compromised passwords

Perform low-latency checks for leaked passwords, using a highly compressed copy of the HaveIBeenPwned dataset, stored at the edge.

Passwordless authentication

Log in to sites and services without having to enter a password – a proof-of-concept Passkeys + WebAuthn implementation for Compute.

Private Access Tokens

Implementation of a Private Access Token issuer on Fastly Compute.

The Fastly POP word game

Pople is take on the popular word game, Wordle, where players are challenged to guess different Fastly POPs each day.

Fastly Fanout for WebSockets at the edge

Use Fastly Fanout to handle WebSockets at the edge, allowing your application to engage in bidirectional updates with very large audiences in real time.

Flight departures SSE

Scale low-latency streams of events to huge audiences using server-sent events, ideal for price or page updates, scores, live blogging and more.

Weather App

Use Fastly's geolocation and a third-party weather API to build a synthetic HTML response using a template.

