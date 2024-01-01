Demos
Our demos showcase some examples of how the Fastly edge cloud can add value to your website or application.
Present the user with a CAPTCHA challenge to verify that they are not a bot, generated, served and verified at the edge.
A port of the original DOOM to Compute. This demo was created to push the boundaries of the platform and inspire new ideas!
Generate delightful low quality image placeholders and serve them from the edge – useful for reducing initial page weight.
Apply deep learning at the edge to make predictions against previously unseen data. Classify images using state-of-the-art machine learning models compiled to WebAssembly.
Demonstrates the use of Fastly Fanout in a simple web chat app that uses EventStream.
Demonstrates the use of Fastly Fanout to maintain a leaderboard and update it across devices in real time.
Run a GraphQL Helix server at the edge with Fastly Compute to scale to huge amounts of queries
Perform low-latency checks for leaked passwords, using a highly compressed copy of the HaveIBeenPwned dataset, stored at the edge.
Log in to sites and services without having to enter a password – a proof-of-concept Passkeys + WebAuthn implementation for Compute.
Pople is take on the popular word game, Wordle, where players are challenged to guess different Fastly POPs each day.
Use Fastly Fanout to handle WebSockets at the edge, allowing your application to engage in bidirectional updates with very large audiences in real time.
Scale low-latency streams of events to huge audiences using server-sent events, ideal for price or page updates, scores, live blogging and more.