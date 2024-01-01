Code examples
Our code examples library is an always-evolving set of samples to do just about anything on the Fastly edge cloud. Browse or search for a keyword to find the perfect, ready-made solution you can paste into your service or adapt and customize for your own needs. Using Fastly Fiddle, play with any example and take advantage of the Fastly edge cloud, all without registering or affecting any existing account.
PerformanceCacheDeveloper experience
Purge everything under a URL path prefix
Use surrogate keys to link all objects under each path prefix, allowing wildcard purging of all URLs that share a common prefix.
SEOResponse manipulation
Verify if a web crawler accessing your server really is Googlebot
An implementation of Google's recommended mechanism for verifying googlebot
Request manipulationSecurity
Mutual TLS to origin
Store your client certificate in a Fastly secret store to enable mTLS on backend requests.
Response manipulation
Add a new field to a JSON response
Decorate API responses in JSON format with new fields.
Response manipulationDeveloper experience
Populate template placeholders in streaming responses
Use a transform stream to search the body of a response and replace simple template placeholders with content generated at the edge, without buffering.
Response manipulationDeveloper experience
Use a templating library at the edge
Generate an invoice at the edge by rendering an HTML template with the full power of a popular template engine.
GeolocationResponse manipulationPerformance
Geo-IP API at the edge
Create an API endpoint for fetching geolocation data for the requesting browser, implemented 100% at the edge. The response should show your current approximate location, but no requests to any origin servers.
GeolocationRequest manipulationDeveloper experience
Tag requests with geolocation data
Add geolocation data about the client browser as extra headers in any requests from Fastly to your origin.
FetchRequest manipulationCachePersonalization
Apply feature flags from an origin API
Park request, make a different request first, use the response to annotate the real origin request (or make decisions about how to route it).
FetchRequest manipulationCacheSecurity
Enforce a paywall using an origin API
Use a custom Paywall header to trigger preflight requests to authenticate every article view with a backend paywall service.
FetchRequest manipulationCacheSecurity
Detect leaked passwords
Detect requests that contain submitted passwords and use a service to determine whether the password has leaked before allowing the request to proceed to origin (data from haveibeenpwned).
Response manipulationESIPerformance
Convert timestamps to relative times like '2 hours ago'
Generate relative time datelines at the Edge instead of in the browser or at origin. Better caching, faster rendering, fewer reflows.
Request manipulationCacheDeveloper experience
Add www. to apex hostname and subdomains
Detect requests that don't include a www. prefix, and redirect to the equivalent path on a hostname that starts with www., usually to make sure there's only one canonical location for your content.
CacheResponse manipulationSEO
Serve stale to search crawlers for better ranking
Prioritize human traffic over search crawlers by serving stale content to crawlers.
CachePerformance
Support caching of OPTIONS requests
Normally OPTIONS requests aren't cacheable. Allow caching of OPTIONS by converting the request to a GET and back to OPTIONS if it's a cache miss.
CachePerformance
Override TTLs based on content type
Set TTLs at the edge based on the type of resource. Better done at origin, but this can be a great 'quick fix' or a solution if you don't control the origin.
CachePerformance
Override TTLs for path prefixes
Set TTLs at the edge based on looking up a path prefix in an edge dictionary.
CacheResponse manipulationPerformance
Push prices or breaking news in real time with Server-Sent-Events
Stream responses to the browser while still receiving data from the origin and also saving it to cache. Great for spreading out server-sent-events streams to millions of users from a single source stream.
Map IPv6 addresses to IPv4 address space
Create an identifier that looks like an IPv4 address if the user has made their request using IPv6. Useful for origin servers that require an IPv4 address for some reason.
LoggingObservability
Capture and aggregate log data from client devices
Collect and aggregate log data submitted from browsers directly into S3 or another log store without having to handle the traffic at your origin.
BackendsPerformance
Use microservices to divide up a domain
Send request to different origin servers based on the URL path.
Response manipulationErrorsCacheResilience
Replace origin errors with 'safe' responses
Detect specified response statuses from backends and instead serve a precomposed error page or error content generated at the edge.
Response manipulationPerformance
Answer CORS OPTIONS preflight requests at the edge
Browsers send OPTIONS requests before performing cross-origin POSTs. You can answer these requests directly from the edge.
Request manipulationEdge dataSecurity
Apply HTTP basic auth to private endpoints
Store username/password list in an edge dictionary, authorize user at the edge, reject requests that don't have correct credentials.
Response manipulationEdge dataSEO
Serve robots.txt from the edge
Serve full text of robots.txt as a synthetic response to avoid requests hitting your origin.
Response manipulationCacheResilience
Serve stale content from cache while origins are offline
Deal with all potential scenarios for using stale content to satisfy requests when origin is unhealthy or misbehaving.
BackendsPerformance
Load balance randomly across multiple backends
Load balance requests randomly across multiple backends, dropping them automatically if they become unhealthy.
BackendsPerformance
Load balance to optimise upstream caching with hash directors
Map requests to backends consistently, which can be useful to improve your internal cache and replication efficiency.
BackendsPerformance
Cycle through backends until a healthy server is found
Try backends in turn until one is healthy (also known as an 'active-standby' strategy).
BackendsPerformance
Sticky sessions using client directors
Map requests to backends based on user ID (a.k.a., "sticky sessions").
BackendsPerformance
Log the data you need for actionable insights
Emit logging data to your chosen log endpoint from any VCL stage, not just vcl_log.
Response manipulationPerformance
Serve small binary assets direct from edge
Serve binary objects, such as images, directly from edge configuration.
Request manipulationEdge dataSecurity
Create self-destructing URLs for time-limited access
Make URLs expire after a configurable period.
Image optoPerformance
Transform and optimize images on the fly
Use Fastly Image Optimizer to transform and serve images at the edge, closer to your users.
Image optoPerformance
Use content-type of response to trigger image optimization
Typically requests are flagged for IO before they are sent to a backend, but using a restart in VCL, you can inspect a response before deciding whether to optimize it.
CachePerformance
Schedule a cache invalidation at a predefined time
Purge your edge cache automatically at a certain time. This may cause an inrush of traffic to origin at the scheduled time and should be used with care.
Response manipulationSecurity
Enable modern web security headers to all responses
Go from an F to an A grade on securityheaders.io by adding security policy headers to your responses at the edge.
Configuration version discrepancy detection
Detect situations when a shield server might have a different version of your code than the edge server, and avoid errors that this might cause.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationDeveloper experience
Add, remove or change HTTP headers
Fastly can easily read and write HTTP headers at multiple stages of the request/response cycle.
Request manipulationDeveloper experience
Rewrite URL path
Receive a request for one path but request a different path from origin, without a redirect.
Request manipulationCachePerformance
Filter query string parameters
Add, remove, and sort querystring parameters.
Request manipulation
Change request method
Change PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS and others to POST, or vice versa, to help integrate incompatible client and server apps.
CompressionPerformance
Compress content before caching
Compress HTML, SVG, and other compressible formats at the edge and store and serve both compressed and uncompressed versions.
Response manipulationDeveloper experience
Client public IP API at the edge
Quickly fetch the user's public IP from an API endpoint on your own domain, with no origin.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationPerformance
Add or remove cookies
Read individual cookies, set new cookies in response.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationSecurity
Filter cookies or other structured headers
Rewrite headers to keep only keys that you want to allow, similar to `querystring.filter_except` but for headers rather than querystrings.
Request manipulationCachePerformance
Remove trailing slashes to normalize URLs
Treat URLs with and without suffixed slashes as equivalent, or redirect URLs with slashes to the version without.
CachePerformance
Caching responses to POST requests
By default, Fastly does not cache responses to POST requests. But you can enable this if you wish.
Regular expression capturing patterns
Capture regex pattern groups to use in matching url segments and more.
Response manipulationEdge dataSecurity
Ban bad IPs for a fixed period
Block a list of IP addresses from accessing your service and include an expiry time.
Response manipulationEdge dataSecurity
ACL based IP block list
Block a list of IP address ranges from accessing your service.
Response manipulationRequest manipulationFetchBackendsEdge dataSecurity
Apply CAPTCHA to high risk requests
Intercept suspicious traffic and display a CAPTCHA challenge. If the user passes, allow the request to go to the origin server.
Request manipulationCachePerformance
Normalize requests to increase cache efficiency
Improve cache performance by normalizing requests. Filter and reorder query params, convert to lowercase, filter headers, and more.
Search and replace in strings
Use regular expression substitution functions to map paths, strip extraneous slashes, and more.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationEdge dataPerformance
Google Cloud Storage origin (public)
Use a public GCS bucket as a backend for your Fastly service.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationEdge dataSecurity
Google Cloud Storage origin (private)
Use AWS compat mode to make authenticated requests to your GCS bucket.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationEdge dataSecurity
AWS S3 bucket origin (private)
Use AWS authenticated requests (signature version 4) to protect communication between your Fastly service and AWS.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationEdge dataSecurity
Azure blob storage bucket origin (private)
Use Microsoft Azure authenticated requests to protect communication between your Fastly service and Azure.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationEdge dataSecurity
Alibaba Object Storage Service origin (private)
Use authenticated requests to protect communication between your Fastly service and Alibaba's Object Storage Service.
LoggingObservability
Log request data to Google BigQuery
Build raw JSON strings matching your BigQuery table schema to send log data to BigQuery.
Support matching on unicode in VCL. すごい！
Represent non-ASCII characters in VCL using unicode escapes.
Extract a substring from a string value
Isolate a portion of a string identified by a range of characters.
Request manipulation
POST to GET rewrite using a Base64-encoded querystring
To allow caching of POST requests, consider rewriting them as GET requests at the edge.
CacheSecurity
Set PCI flag to disable persistent cache storage
PCI-compliant caching requires caching only in volatile storage, which you can enable with beresp.pci in VCL.
CachePerformance
Early expiry of cached objects
Cached a large number of objects for too long and want to update and shorten their TTLs.
Request manipulationBackendsResilience
Smoke test a new origin
Send a copy of your traffic to a test origin before returning a response from production.
Response manipulationSecurity
Prevent hotlinking of product images by third party websites
Detect and reject requests from third party websites that attempt to embed your images on their pages.
CompressionResponse manipulationDeveloper experience
Decompress and read gzipped responses
When you need to work on API and text responses from backends that support gzip.
Response manipulationPerformance
Prohibit browser caching
Ensure resources are not cached on the front end, while allowing caching within Fastly.
ESIResponse manipulationPerformance
Assemble content at the edge with Edge-side includes (ESI)
Use Fastly's support for ESI to combine multiple origin-hosted objects into a single response at the edge.
Response manipulationDeveloper experience
Clean backend responses
Remove headers added by backends that you don't want to emit to the browser, like amz- or goog- headers.
Response manipulationSecurity
Redirect insecure HTTP to TLS (SSL, HTTPS) in VCL
Redirect any requests that come into a VCL service on insecure HTTP, to the equivalent TLS endpoint (the Compute platform does this automatically).
FetchResponse manipulationDeveloper experience
Follow redirects at the edge
Protect clients from redirects by chasing them internally at the edge, and then return the eventual non-redirect response.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationCacheSecurity
Cache '429' rate-limiter responses per IP
If a backend returns a 429, cache it for the requesting IP but continue to allow other clients to use origin.
Request manipulationCachePersonalization
Vary based on a cookie
Return different objects based on the presence of a cookie.
Request manipulationCachePerformance
Remove querystring from static assets
Use the new Sec-Fetch-Dest header or URL patterns to identify assets that should not allow querystrings to be part of the cache key.
Response manipulationGeolocationSecurity
Geofence / block access to content by region
Group countries to cache content by custom regions or reject requests from some regions entirely.
GeolocationCachePerformance
Cache 'near you' content for each area using lat/long grid
Bucket users into small grid squares to allow for hyper-local content caching (e.g., "stores near you", "local offers").
Response manipulationEdge dataSEO
Set Google Analytics _ga cookie
Due to ITP 2.1 restrictions, cookies set in JavaScript may be limited to a 7-day TTL. Set your Google Analytics cookie on the edge to avoid this.
Request manipulationBackendsResilience
Auto retry a secondary backend
If primary backend fails, retry with a different backend without caching the failure or reducing cache efficiency.
Request manipulationBackendsResilience
Retry image-optimization requests on origin failure
If primary backend fails, requests with IO enabled require some special handling.
LoggingObservability
Comprehensive logging
Fastly offers a myriad of different variables that you can log. See and test a large collection here.
Request manipulationCacheEdge dataDeveloper experience
Enable features gradually
Avoid a huge inrush of traffic to origin caused by gradually applying changes that affect the cache key, like segmented caching, over hours or days.
Image optoResponse manipulationDeveloper experience
Create image transform presets
Use custom, predefined classnames like large, medium, small, teaser, thumb, or article to control Fastly Image Optimizer and optionally prevent end-user access to native properties like 'width'.
BackendsCachePerformance
Use shielding to funnel origin requests though one Fastly POP
Shielding directs requests through two Fastly POPs instead of one, improving cache hit ratio and reducing traffic to your origin.
Image optoResponse manipulationDeveloper experience
Create montage poster frame images
Combine multiple source images into a single image and then optimize and serve the result.
LoggingObservability
Anonymize client IPs for logging
Strip the last octet or compute a hash of client IP address for anonymization.
LoggingObservability
Log the IP version (IPv4/IPv6)
Identify which type of IP address was used by the client connecting to your Fastly service.
Request manipulationEdge dataSecurity
Send HTTP Basic Auth in request to origin
Convert a password sent by the client in the querystring into a Authorization header to your origin server.
Request manipulationCache
Cache POST/GraphQL query responses
GraphQL query requests are POSTs, but responses to POST typically can't be cached. Convert it to a querystring on a GET request to allow Fastly to cache GraphQL (or any HTTP POST) request.
Request manipulation
Base64 URL path segments
Unknown data in URL paths can result in invalid URLs, but base64url is designed to be URL-safe.
Request manipulationSecurity
Check validity of inputs using a non-crypto hash
Block or identify syntactically invalid requests at the edge by using a hash function of your choice.
Request manipulationEdge dataSecurity
Authenticate JSON Web Tokens at the edge
Decode the popular JWT format to verify user session tokens before forwarding trusted authentication data to your origin.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationEdge dataCachePersonalization
Use A/B testing to personalize responses
Serve different responses to separate user cohorts.
Response manipulationEdge dataPerformance
Redirect old URLs at the edge
Use a dictionary of URL mappings to serve your redirects at lightning speed.
Request manipulationResponse manipulationEdge dataSecurity
Flatten the curve of major traffic spikes with a waiting room
A totally stateless solution to hold back new users for a minimum waiting period to smooth out spikes in traffic.
Request manipulationPersonalization
Add time zone offset to requests
Divide the world into time bands of custom size and forward time zone data to your origin server.
Response manipulationEdge dataDeveloper experience
Perform redirects with wildcard patterns using an edge dictionary
Match URL prefixes and make use of configurable response status and querystring preservation.
Response manipulationEdge dataSecurity
Throttling per country over configurable time periods
Adjust the maximum TCP socket pacing for connections at peak times of day in busy regions.
Request manipulationEdge dataSecurity
CenturyLink-compatible token validation
Validate your CenturyLink tokens for access to video stream playlists.
FetchPerformance
Asynchronous origin requests with an ordered response
Process multiple requests in any order and still generates the same output every time. This example uses an external API to retrieve the names of 10 Star Wars characters, the logs show how the requests run in a different order every time while the output never changes (provided no request fails).
FetchPerformance
Perform multiple origin requests asynchronously
Handle third-party requests as they are resolved.
Response manipulationSecurity
Slowing down responses (tarpit)
Force a response to be delivered very slowly to reduce the rate at which an attacker can send requests.
Performance
Support for Edge-Control header
Use custom edge code to implement support for the proprietary Edge-Control cache directive.
Edge dataResponse manipulation
Enrich image responses with EXIF metadata
Use the `exif` Rust crate to decorate a backend response with image metadata.
Generate a QR code
Use open source libraries to dynamically serve a QR code based on query parameters.
FetchResponse manipulationDeveloper experienceDynamic backend
Use dynamic backends to follow redirects
Create a dynamic backend from the redirect response, and then get a response from the dynamic backend.
Response manipulation
Bot detection using ratecounter
Rate counters are normally used for detecting high volume DoS-style attacks, but you can also use them to measure lower rates, to ensure that navigation between pages is happening at human speed.
Response manipulation
Rate limit requests
Use ratecounters and penalty boxes to stop high-volume automated attacks against your website.
ObservabilityDeveloper experience
Backend health status API
Create an HTTP API for real time backend health status
Check for viruses using Virus Total
Sha256 hash a file upload and test the hash against the VirusTotal API
Response manipulation
Protect PNGs for Acropalypse
Remove extraneous data from PNG files created using screenshotting tools
Response manipulation
Transform a response while streaming it
Streaming transformations avoid buffering a response, reducing latency and memory consumption
PerformanceResponse manipulation
Set a timeout on a Request
Configure a timeout for a specific origin request, rather than relying on the configuration settings for that origin
SecurityRequest ManipulationResilience
Conduct security chaos experiments in requests
Strips cookies and forces cross-site origin headers in requests to verify security controls and logging are working as expected.
SecurityRegexDeveloper experience
Block bad user-agents
Check for known bad bots and crawlers and deny traffic.
RegexDeveloper experience
Rewrite url based on the subdomain
Check for a subdomain and rewrite the URL path.
RegexDeveloper experience
Deny access to certain file types
Check for specific URL extensions and deny access with a 403.
RegexSecurityGeolocationDeveloper experience
Block all traffic from certain countries
Check for a country code on an incoming request, and if it's present, deny access with a 403.
CachePerformance
Prevent race conditions with purge-all and shielding
If edge and shield POPs are purged in the wrong order, stale content may get re-cached. You can prevent that.
CachePerformance
Use surrogate key purges for purge-all and single URL purge
Surrogate key purges are fast and flexible and can be used in place of single URL purge and purge-all.
Performance
Use regionally distributed origin servers
If you have multiple hosting locations, Fastly can route traffic to the closest one.
PerformanceCache
Pass all requests
Disable edge caching and skip the Fastly readthrough cache for every request, ensuring nothing is cached at the edge.
Developer experience
Read environment variables
Read values from Fastly-defined env vars in Compute programs.
Developer experience
Register a dynamic backend
Backends can be defined at runtime in compute applications to make requests to any host on the internet.
All code on this page is provided under both the BSD and MIT open source licenses.