Fastly CLI
fastly is an open-source command line tool for interacting with the Fastly API. Use it to create services, manage backends and domains, upload VCL or build and deploy Compute packages. Convenient access to Fastly from where you are working with your code, or from your CI environment.
To get started, learn about installing and configuring the CLI.
Command groups
- acl
- acl-entry
- auth-token
- backend
- compute
- config
- config-store
- config-store-entry
- dictionary
- dictionary-entry
- domain
- healthcheck
- install
- ip-list
- kv-store
- kv-store-entry
- log-tail
- logging
- pops
- products
- profile
- purge
- rate-limit
- resource-link
- secret-store
- secret-store-entry
- service
- service-auth
- service-version
- stats
- tls-config
- tls-custom
- tls-platform
- tls-subscription
- update
- user
- vcl
- version
- whoami