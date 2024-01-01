Tools for Fastly
Fastly provides numerous libraries and tools that help simplify the setup, testing, validation and deployment of your code:
IMPORTANT: Many of these are projects from Fastly Labs, where we experiment with ideas and share tools and code that we've made outside of our product development process. Labs projects are not officially supported Fastly products and are marked with
Local development
- The Fastly CLI is the officially supported local dev toolchain for working with Fastly projects from a local environment.
- The Fastly VCL Visual Studio Code extension adds syntax highlighting, code completion, snippets, documentation and linter diagnostics for VCL files.
Configuration, testing and deployment
- Fastly Fiddle lets you try out Fastly configuration code in a fully web based environment without signing up for an account with us.
- Cloud deploy creates services in your Fastly account without any local tooling.
- Static publisher allows you to upload static websites to Fastly and serve them without an origin server (also check out using frameworks on the Compute platform)
- Shield recommender calculates the best Fastly POP for use with shielding.
- Custom log formatter lets you slect variables from a list to generate a custom Fastly log string in JSON, querystring or CSV format.
- Log debugger shows you the output of your log endpoints in real time to help debug log formatting issues.
- Fastly debug tests your connection to Fastly, identifying your internet service provider, closest Fastly POP, and connection performance to Fastly. If you have a problem connecting to Fastly, our customer support team may ask you to use this tool.
Library code and frameworks
- Expressly : A framework for the Compute platform that emulates the behavior of the popular Express framework, allowing you to write code in a more familiar way.
- ESI for Rust : An implementation of ESI in Rust, allowing easy migration if you've come to know and love edge side includes support in VCL.
- Node.js style HTTP interfaces for the Compute platform : The Compute platform uses the Fetch standard to model HTTP requests, but we can make it compatible with
IncomingMessageand
ServerResponsefrom Node.js.
Also check out using frameworks on the Compute platform.
API clients
We officially support API clients that interact with the Fastly API from a wide variety of languages including JavaScript, Python, Go, Rust, Ruby, and PHP.