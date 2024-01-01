Tools for Fastly

Fastly provides numerous libraries and tools that help simplify the setup, testing, validation and deployment of your code:

IMPORTANT: Many of these are projects from Fastly Labs, where we experiment with ideas and share tools and code that we've made outside of our product development process. Labs projects are not officially supported Fastly products and are marked with

Local development

The Fastly CLI is the officially supported local dev toolchain for working with Fastly projects from a local environment.

The Fastly VCL Visual Studio Code extension adds syntax highlighting, code completion, snippets, documentation and linter diagnostics for VCL files.

Configuration, testing and deployment

Library code and frameworks

Expressly : A framework for the Compute platform that emulates the behavior of the popular Express framework, allowing you to write code in a more familiar way.

: A framework for the Compute platform that emulates the behavior of the popular Express framework, allowing you to write code in a more familiar way. ESI for Rust : An implementation of ESI in Rust, allowing easy migration if you've come to know and love edge side includes support in VCL.

: An implementation of ESI in Rust, allowing easy migration if you've come to know and love edge side includes support in VCL. Node.js style HTTP interfaces for the Compute platform : The Compute platform uses the Fetch standard to model HTTP requests, but we can make it compatible with IncomingMessage and ServerResponse from Node.js.

Also check out using frameworks on the Compute platform.

API clients

We officially support API clients that interact with the Fastly API from a wide variety of languages including JavaScript, Python, Go, Rust, Ruby, and PHP.