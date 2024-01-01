Open source at Fastly

We have a lot of code and we love to see people using it to do great things. All the code examples you can find on this website are available to use with permissive licences, and larger codebases are hosted on GitHub. Check out our GitHub organization profile, or take a look at some of our releases here.

Featured projects

Our most high profile open source projects are well supported and continue to be actively developed:

fastly/ cli

Build, deploy and configure Fastly services from your terminal

Build, deploy and configure Fastly services from your terminal

Viceroy provides local testing for developers working with Compute.

Viceroy provides local testing for developers working with Compute.

A proxy server for adding push to your API, used at the core of Fastly's Fanout service

A proxy server for adding push to your API, used at the core of Fastly's Fanout service

A Visual Studio Code extension which adds syntax highlighting for Fastly Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) files.

All projects

See understanding topics and support levels for more details of how we organize and support our open source code.

Repo Type Support level cli

Build, deploy and configure Fastly services from your terminal Tool Product compute-sdk-go

Go SDK for building Fastly Compute applications Compute SDK Product js-compute-runtime

JavaScript SDK and runtime for building Fastly Compute applications Compute SDK Product Viceroy

Viceroy provides local testing for developers working with Compute. Tool Product compute-actions

GitHub Actions for building on Fastly Compute. Plugin OSS Tier 1 compute-hibp-filter

Fastly Compute enrichment to detect compromised passwords Demo OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-go-default

Default package template for Go based Fastly Compute projects Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-go-kv-store

Starter kit demonstrating how to use the Fastly KV store from within a Go-based Fastly compute project. Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-go-tinygo

Package template for TinyGo-based Fastly Compute projects Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-javascript-default

Default package template for JavaScript based Fastly Compute projects Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-javascript-empty

Empty package template for JavaScript based Fastly Compute projects Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-javascript-expressly

A lightweight starter kit for Fastly Compute, demonstrating the expressly framework. Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-javascript-fanout-forward

A Fastly Compute JavaScript Starter Kit for forwarding through Fanout Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-javascript-openapi-validation

OpenAPI Validation Starter Kit for Fastly Compute (JavaScript) Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-javascript-queue

Queuing package template for JavaScript based Fastly Compute projects. Park your users in a virtual queue to reduce the demand on your origins during peak times. Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-javascript-remix

Remix Template for JavaScript based Fastly Compute projects Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-rust-beacon-termination

Beacon Termination package template for Rust based Fastly Compute projects. Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-rust-connect-google-bigquery

Google BigQuery package template for Rust based Fastly Compute projects. Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-rust-default

Default package template for Rust based Compute projects Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-rust-empty

Empty package template for Rust based Fastly Compute projects Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-rust-fanout

Fanout package template for Rust based Fastly Compute projects. Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-rust-fanout-forward

Fanout forward starter kit for Fastly Compute (Rust) Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-rust-kv-store

Starter kit demonstrating how to use the Fastly KV store from within a Rust-based Fastly compute project. Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-rust-static-content

Static content starter kit for Rust based Fastly Compute projects. Speed up your websites with a Compute application serving content from a static bucket, redirects, security and performance headers, and a 404 page. Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-rust-websockets

WebSockets starter kit for Fastly Compute (Rust) Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-typescript

A simple Fastly starter kit for Typescript Compute starter OSS Tier 1 compute-starter-kit-typescript-kv-store

Starter kit demonstrating how to use the Fastly KV store from within a TypeScript compute project. Compute starter OSS Tier 1 expressly

Express style router for Fastly Compute Compute library OSS Tier 1 fastly-exporter

A Prometheus exporter for the Fastly Real-time Analytics API Tool OSS Tier 1 fastly-magento

Magento Extension for working with the Fastly Content Delivery Network Plugin OSS Tier 1 fastly-magento2

Module for integrating Fastly CDN with Magento 2 installations Plugin OSS Tier 1 go-fastly

A Fastly API client for Go API client OSS Tier 1 insights.js

Real user monitoring of network timing signals using the Open Insights framework Plugin OSS Tier 1 next-compute-js

Run Next.js on Fastly Compute Compute library OSS Tier 1 terraform-provider-fastly

Terraform Fastly provider Plugin OSS Tier 1 compute-js-apiclarity

compute-js-apiclarity Tool OSS Tier 2 compute-js-auth

OAuth 2.0 implementation for Fastly Compute, in JavaScript Demo OSS Tier 2 compute-js-esi

An implementation of ESI (Edge Side Includes) for Fastly Compute JavaScript Compute library OSS Tier 2 compute-js-opentelemetry

An implementation of OpenTelemetry for Fastly Compute Compute library OSS Tier 2 compute-js-static-publish

Static Publisher for Fastly Compute JavaScript Tool OSS Tier 2 compute-ll-hls

Fastly Compute application for LL-HLS playlist manipulation. Demo OSS Tier 2 compute-rust-auth

Authentication at Fastly's edge, using OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, and Fastly Compute. Compute starter OSS Tier 2 compute-rust-sentry

Send error reports from Rust Fastly Compute services to Sentry. Compute library OSS Tier 2 compute-segmented-caching

Segmented Caching as a Fastly Compute app Demo OSS Tier 2 demo-fiddle-ci

Using Fastly Fiddle to enable CI testing of Fastly services Demo OSS Tier 2 fanout-chat-demo

Demonstrates the use of Fastly Fanout to maintain a chat system and send update messages across devices in real time. Demo OSS Tier 2 fanout-compute-js-demo

Fanout Fastly Compute JavaScript demo Demo OSS Tier 2 fanout-leaderboard-demo

Leaderboard Demo for Fastly Fanout Demo OSS Tier 2 fastly-go

A Fastly API client for Go API client OSS Tier 2 fastly-js

A Fastly API client for JavaScript API client OSS Tier 2 fastly-perl

A Fastly API client for Perl API client OSS Tier 2 fastly-php

A Fastly API client for PHP API client OSS Tier 2 fastly-py

A Fastly API client for Python API client OSS Tier 2 fastly-ruby

A Fastly API client for Ruby API client OSS Tier 2 fastly-rust

A Rust Fastly API client library. API client OSS Tier 2 graphql-compute-example

An example of using GraphQL inside Fastly Compute Demo OSS Tier 2 heroku-fastly

Heroku CLI plugin for Fastly Plugin OSS Tier 2 http-compute-js

Node.js-compatible request and response objects Compute library OSS Tier 2 js-compute-testing

Write JavaScript tests from Node.js, against a local or remote Fastly Compute application Tool OSS Tier 2 js-grip-compute-js

Extension of js-grip to work with Fastly Compute JavaScript Compute library OSS Tier 2 js-serve-grip-expressly

Extension of js-serve-grip to work with Expressly Compute library OSS Tier 2 next-compute-js-server

Implementation of Next.js Server class for Fastly Compute JavaScript Compute library OSS Tier 2 nextjs-examples

Examples for using Next.js on Fastly Compute Demo OSS Tier 2 open-insights-provider-fastly

An open-insights provider for Fastly Plugin OSS Tier 2 remix-compute-js

Remix for Fastly Compute JavaScript Plugin OSS Tier 2 serve-vercel-build-output

A runtime environment that executes output that targets the Vercel Build Output API on Fastly Compute Compute library OSS Tier 2 sigsci-splunk-app

Splunk app for Fastly (Signal Sciences) Plugin OSS Tier 2 sse-demo

A demo of a streaming data use case for Fastly Demo OSS Tier 2 url-shortener

A tool makes your message easier to read Demo OSS Tier 2 vscode-fastly-vcl

A Visual Studio Code extension which adds syntax highlighting for Fastly Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) files. Plugin OSS Tier 2 wafefficacy

Measures the effectiveness of your Web Application Firewall (WAF) Tool OSS Tier 2 WordPress-Plugin

The Official Fastly WordPress Plugin Plugin OSS Tier 2

Understanding topics and support levels

We use GitHub topics to help group our open source repos into themes:

Tools : These projects are tools you can run in your own environment, usually to help you interact with Fastly.

: These projects are tools you can run in your own environment, usually to help you interact with Fastly. Plugins : Sometimes we release code that can be used with third party products to help them integrate with Fastly.

: Sometimes we release code that can be used with third party products to help them integrate with Fastly. Demos : Applications that you can run on or with Fastly, demonstrating creative uses of the Fastly platform.

: Applications that you can run on or with Fastly, demonstrating creative uses of the Fastly platform. API clients : The Fastly API is accessible over HTTP and therefore any HTTP client (e.g. cURL or Postman) will work, but we also provide dedicated adapters for a variety of languages.

: The Fastly API is accessible over HTTP and therefore any HTTP client (e.g. cURL or Postman) will work, but we also provide dedicated adapters for a variety of languages. Compute Starter kits : The Fastly Compute platform allows you to run your code on our giant edge network in a variety of languages. Starter kits offer complete example Compute applications that are great for scaffolding new projects.

: The Fastly Compute platform allows you to run your code on our giant edge network in a variety of languages. Starter kits offer complete example Compute applications that are great for scaffolding new projects. Compute SDKs : Run within Fastly Compute and allow you to access platform features from your preferred language. Use our SDK comparison table to understand the differences between SDKs.

: Run within Fastly Compute and allow you to access platform features from your preferred language. Use our SDK comparison table to understand the differences between SDKs. Compute libraries: We've made and open sourced code that you can run on our Compute platform, to help make complex tasks easy.

We also use topics to help you understand how we support and work with the community, and what minimum expectations you can have of our open source repos:

fastly-product fastly-oss-tier1 fastly-oss-tier2 Part of Fastly's official products Actively developed Maintenance mode Support options Community support via Fastly Connect ✅ ✅ ✅ Public issue tracker ✅ ✅ Supported by Fastly customer support ✅ Documented in Fastly docs ✅ Stability Development cadence Continual Regular Sporadic Critical dependency updates Proactive Proactive Reactive Critical fixes ✅ ✅ Works in Fiddle if applicable ✅ ✅ Maintains compatibility with Fastly platform ✅ ✅ Compliance Complies with retirement policy ✅

If a repo is no longer supported at all, we archive it. Archived repos are not tested and do not receive dependency or security updates.