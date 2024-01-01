Developer community
Thousands of developers around the world are building on Fastly. Join us and meet others creating novel and powerful things using the Fastly platform, and hang out with Fastly engineers as we learn from our community of customers.
Community forum
Post your ideas, example code, and problems and get help from other developers and Fastly specialists.
Developer blog
We blog on DEV with ideas, examples, patterns, and occasional spicy opinions.
Open source
A lot of Fastly is open-source. Our GitHub has a wealth of useful code to help you make the most of building on Fastly.
Community projects
Some of the best and most innovative ideas to help you use Fastly come from our customer community.
From the blog
Here's what we've been writing about recently over on Dev.to.
Test your Compute apps end-to-end with JavaScript
Automated testing is a vital part of modern application development, and applications built for the edge on Fastly’s Compute platform are no exception.
Start a personal website
It's January, it's a new year, it's a great time to get a website up and running. (All months are good for this actually but you get the idea.) In this post we'll run through three easy steps to getting your own personal website going: