Compute references
Our reference documentation for the Compute platform provides token-level references for SDKs and other configurable or controllable surfaces of the platform.
HINT: If you're new to Fastly Compute, try Getting started with Fastly Compute before diving into the detailed reference resources below.
Language SDKs
Write Compute platform code using official Fastly Software Development Kits for popular languages
fastly.toml manifest
Metadata file describing Compute projects, which allows Fastly to compile and execute your applications correctly.