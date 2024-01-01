  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation

Compute references

Our reference documentation for the Compute platform provides token-level references for SDKs and other configurable or controllable surfaces of the platform.

HINT: If you're new to Fastly Compute, try Getting started with Fastly Compute before diving into the detailed reference resources below.

Language SDKs

Write Compute platform code using official Fastly Software Development Kits for popular languages

fastly.toml manifest

Metadata file describing Compute projects, which allows Fastly to compile and execute your applications correctly.

Compute environment

Environment variables defined within Compute execution instances.

Fastly
© Fastly 2024