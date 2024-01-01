Tutorials
Learn the ins and outs of popular solutions, then create, customize, and deploy the solution to your Fastly configuration. Each of the following solutions is described in detail with step-by-step code walk-throughs to help you understand and learn as you go.
This is a step-by-step tutorial that shows you how to use Fastly with an example website and domain name.
This is a step-by-step tutorial that shows you how to use Compute, Fastly's serverless computing platform.
This is a step-by-step tutorial that shows you how to set up Fastly's Image Optimizer ("Fastly IO") for a real website.
You want to try out multiple variations of a page or a feature of your website, dividing your users into groups, some of whom experience one version, and some the other. Once a person is in one group, they should continue to get a consistent experience.
Your website includes JavaScript on the client side that generates analytics, and you want to collect this data, but want to avoid an uncacheable request reaching your servers for every page view. Fastly's real-time logging can help.
Use ratecounters and penalty boxes to stop high-volume automated attacks against your website.
You need to fetch data from external APIs and add extra headers with additional useful information to the origin
Your site is available only in certain regions, or offers content that varies between regions. Whether it's at the country level or down to the square kilometer, Fastly's geolocation data offers a way to group and route traffic in a regionally specific way.
Your infrastructure consists of one or more REST APIs and you want to expose a unified GraphQL endpoint to fetch and cache data for your next-generation applications.
The popular JSON Web Token format is a useful way to maintain authentication state and synchronize it between client and server. You are using JWTs as part of your authentication process and you want to decode and validate the tokens at the edge, so that content can be cached efficiently for all authentication states.
Your images are the single largest contributor to page size. You want to display something that's lower resolution in place of the actual image that’s intended to be displayed, while waiting for the full-resolution image to be downloaded.
Your servers often have to handle millions of requests for old and non-canonical URLs. This can cause unneeded load, as well as make logs messier and, if you have recently changed your site's URL scheme, you might be redirecting a lot! Learn how to shift all your static redirects to the edge using an Edge dictionary.
When your servers are down, or if they take a while to generate pages, end users should be able to benefit from being served cached content - even if it's slightly stale.
You need to fetch personalized data from external APIs and serve it to the user without a full web stack.