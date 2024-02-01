Subscribe to the RSS feed
Changelog: 2021
This change log provides information on changes across the Fastly platform, including to the VCL language, our public API, CLI tooling, Rust SDK, JavaScript SDK, Go SDK and AssemblyScript SDK.
This change log provides information on changes across the Fastly platform, including to the VCL language, our public API, CLI tooling, Rust SDK, JavaScript SDK, Go SDK and AssemblyScript SDK.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)