  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. February 2022

AssemblyScript SDK 0.4.3

February 9, 2022
assemblyscript-sdkchanged

Changed

  • Updated @fastly/as-url to 0.1.3

Prior change: Add new Domain Ownerships endpoint

Following change: JavaScript SDK 0.2.4

