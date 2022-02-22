CLI v1.7.0
Enhancements
- Add
fastlyuser to Dockerfiles #521
- Support Sentry 'suspect commit' feature #508
- Populate language manifest
namefield with project name #527
- Make
--nameflag for
service searchcommand a required flag #529
- Update config
last_checkedfield even on config load error #528
- Implement Compute@Edge Free Trial Activation #531
- Bump Rust toolchain constraint to
1.56.1for 2021 edition #533
- Support Arch User Repositories #530
