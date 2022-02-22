  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. February 2022

CLI v1.7.0

February 22, 2022
View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Add fastly user to Dockerfiles #521
  • Support Sentry 'suspect commit' feature #508
  • Populate language manifest name field with project name #527
  • Make --name flag for service search command a required flag #529
  • Update config last_checked field even on config load error #528
  • Implement Compute@Edge Free Trial Activation #531
  • Bump Rust toolchain constraint to 1.56.1 for 2021 edition #533
  • Support Arch User Repositories #530

