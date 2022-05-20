  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. May 2022

CLI v2.0.3

May 20, 2022
clifixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • Update Sentry DSN #563

Prior change: CLI v2.0.2

Following change: Add token ID to events

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024