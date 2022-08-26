  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. August 2022

Allow skipping billing address verification checks

August 26, 2022
apiadded

Adds a skip_verification flag to the billing address endpoints that will disable their address verification for a given request.

Prior change: Adds vendor_state to account customer legacy endpoint

Following change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024