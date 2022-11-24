  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. November 2022

JavaScript SDK 0.5.7

November 24, 2022
javascript-sdkchanged

Changed

  • add missing shebang and executable bit to the binary file (3f0cd69)

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.6

Following change: Add created_at fields to Secret Store API endpoint responses

