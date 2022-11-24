JavaScript SDK 0.5.7
Changed
- add missing shebang and executable bit to the binary file (3f0cd69)
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.6
Following change: Add created_at fields to Secret Store API endpoint responses
