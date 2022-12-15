  1. Home
CLI v4.5.0

December 15, 2022
cliadded

Documentation:

  • docs(pkg/compute): remove PLC labels from supported languages #740

Enhancements

  • refactor(pkg/commands/update): move versioner logic to separate package #735
  • fix(compute): don't validate js-compute-runtime binary location #731
  • Link to Starter Kits during compute init #730
  • Update tinygo default build command #727
  • CI/Dockerfiles: minor dockerfiles improvements #722
  • Switch JavaScript build script based on webpack in package.json prebuild #728
  • Add support for TOML secret_store section #726

Dependencies:

  • Bump golang.org/x/term from 0.2.0 to 0.3.0 #733
  • Bump github.com/getsentry/sentry-go from 0.15.0 to 0.16.0 #734
  • Bump github.com/Masterminds/semver/v3 from 3.1.1 to 3.2.0 #724

