CLI v4.5.0
Documentation:
- docs(pkg/compute): remove PLC labels from supported languages #740
Enhancements
- refactor(pkg/commands/update): move versioner logic to separate package #735
- fix(compute): don't validate js-compute-runtime binary location #731
- Link to Starter Kits during compute init #730
- Update tinygo default build command #727
- CI/Dockerfiles: minor dockerfiles improvements #722
- Switch JavaScript build script based on webpack in package.json prebuild #728
- Add support for TOML secret_store section #726
Dependencies:
- Bump golang.org/x/term from 0.2.0 to 0.3.0 #733
- Bump github.com/getsentry/sentry-go from 0.15.0 to 0.16.0 #734
- Bump github.com/Masterminds/semver/v3 from 3.1.1 to 3.2.0 #724
