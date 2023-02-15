  1. Home
CLI v6.0.6

February 15, 2023
clifixed

Bug fixes

  • build(goreleaser): build with explicit CGO_ENABLED=0 #826

Prior change: CLI v6.0.5

Following change: Update keepalive_time in Backend API

