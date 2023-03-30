  1. Home
CLI v8.2.1

March 30, 2023
clifixed

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump tinygo baseline version #888

Bug fixes

  • fix(toolchain): bump go version to align with updated tinygo constraint #889

