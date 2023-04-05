  1. Home
CLI v8.2.3

April 5, 2023
cliadded

Enhancements

  • fix(profile): always prompt for token #896

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump github.com/getsentry/sentry-go from 0.19.0 to 0.20.0 #895
  • build(deps): bump actions/setup-go from 3 to 4 #882
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fatih/color from 1.14.1 to 1.15.0 #865

