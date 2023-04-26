  1. Home
CLI v9.0.3

April 26, 2023
cliaddedfixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • Omit errors from Sentry reporting #922

Enhancements

  • fix(compute/serve): always set verbose mode for viceroy #924

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump github.com/otiai10/copy from 1.10.0 to 1.11.0 #923

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 1.11.0

Following change: JavaScript SDK 1.11.1

