Add tcp_keepalive fields to Backend API
Adds
tcp_keepalive_* properties to the Backend API, which allow configuring TCP keepalives for backend connections.
Prior change: Add name parameter to get-secret-stores endpoint
Following change: Remove beta tags from the Secret Store docs
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)