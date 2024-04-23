Rust SDK 0.10.0
Changed
- Updated
httpcrate to 1.1.0, which changes some of the types re-exported from this crate such as
fastly::http::HeaderValue. If your application has an explicit dependency on the
httpcrate, you may need to update that dependency as well in order to interact with the
fastlycrate.
- Usage of the
handoff_websocketand
handoff_fanoutmethods on
Requestand
RequestHandleis no longer considered experimental. The
RequestUpgradeWebsocketand
RequestHandleUpgradeWebsockettraits are no longer required to use these functions, and the trait methods have been marked as deprecated.
- Conversion functions between low-level handles and
Requestand
Responseno longer return errors following the removal of the
limitsmodule.
Response::with_header()has been changed to have appending behavior rather than set behavior. As a result, chained invocations of
with_header()will add multiple values for the same header to the response, just like
Response::append_header(). Users that prefer the old behavior should use
Response::with_set_header(), instead.
Deprecated
- Deprecated
write_bytes()and
write_str()methods on
Bodyand
StreamingBodyin favor of
std::io::Writemethods.
Removed
- Removed the previously-deprecated
limitsmodule. Fastly's network services resource limits do and will continue to apply.
- Removed
Request::try_from_client(), which is no longer useful following the removal of the
limitsmodule.
- Removed the previously-deprecated Object Store items that have been renamed to KV Store.
- Removed the previously-deprecated
TransactionUpdateBuilder::sensitive_data()method.
- Removed several previously-deprecated variants of
SendErrorCausein favor of new, more-specific variants.
- Removed the previously-deprecated
BackendExt::builder()trait method in favor of the
Backend::builder()method.
- Removed the previously-deprecated
write_bytes()and
write_str()methods for
BodyHandleand
StreamingBodyHandlein favor of
std::io::Writemethods.
