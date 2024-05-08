CLI v10.9.0
Enhancements
- chore: grammar and capitalization fixes for KV Store commands #1178
- feat(kvstores): add support for specifying location when creating KV stores #1182
- feat(compute/build): support wasm-tools installed into
$PATH#1183
- feat(compute/serve): support arbitrary arguments to Viceroy #1186
- ci: update tinygo version used in tests #1188
- feat(compute/init): allow
--fromto take a Service ID #1187
Bug fixes
- fix(kvstore): delete all keys #1181
- fix(compute/rust) handling of 'cargo version' output #1197
- fix(compute/serve): skip build if
--fileset #1200
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.2.1 to 9.2.2 #1180
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.22.0 to 0.23.0 #1194
