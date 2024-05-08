  1. Home
CLI v10.9.0

May 8, 2024
Enhancements

  • chore: grammar and capitalization fixes for KV Store commands #1178
  • feat(kvstores): add support for specifying location when creating KV stores #1182
  • feat(compute/build): support wasm-tools installed into $PATH #1183
  • feat(compute/serve): support arbitrary arguments to Viceroy #1186
  • ci: update tinygo version used in tests #1188
  • feat(compute/init): allow --from to take a Service ID #1187

Bug fixes

  • fix(kvstore): delete all keys #1181
  • fix(compute/rust) handling of 'cargo version' output #1197
  • fix(compute/serve): skip build if --file set #1200

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.2.1 to 9.2.2 #1180
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.22.0 to 0.23.0 #1194

