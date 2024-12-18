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2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind

Leigh Clancy

Director of Product Marketing, Fastly

CDN y distribuciónComputeObservabilidadSeguridadPlataformaProducto
Una ilustración de una mano sosteniendo un megáfono con iconos de escudo y candado a todo volumen

It’s been a pretty big year here at Fastly. And as 2024 comes to a close, we felt like it was the perfect time to look back at a selection of some of our new releases, enhancements, and free trials that you may have missed. Our product team has been very busy ensuring our technology can effortlessly handle the demands of your digital users.

Let’s take a look at some of the product releases of 2024! And if you want the TLDR version, check out this video below featuring some of our favorite Fastlyans.

Free developer accounts

It’s free, instant, and yours! You deserve tools that can match your wildest ambitions. With a Fastly free developer account you get the CDN we’re famous for, with generous limits, so you can run almost any personal or dev site on it for free. You get basic DDoS out of the box as soon as your site’s on Fastly. We have an absolutely incredible set of observability tools with real-time stats, and you can even ship your logs and observability data to other tools like Datadog, New Relic, or Honeycomb for free. All the amazing instant features you’ve always wanted to try from Fastly are available. Learn more or get your free account!

Product line trials

Instead of initiating separate trials for individual features, you can now dive into a combined trial that encompasses the Network Services, Compute, & Observability product line. This upgrade allows you to explore a wider range of functionalities seamlessly. This enhancement enables a more thorough evaluation of our offerings, allowing you to better understand and leverage the full capabilities of our platform. By providing a more holistic trial experience, we're making it easier for you to discover new tools and unlock the full potential of our services. Start your trial today.

AI Accelerator 

AI, but make it instant! If you are struggling with the performance of your AI-powered applications, Fastly’s AI Accelerator is here to help! AI Accelerator is a semantic caching solution for large language model (LLM) APIs. Fastly helps make AI models fast and reliable by reducing the number of requests and request times with semantic caching - improving lag time and more importantly, the user experience. AI Accelerator is compatible with multiple LLM products, performing pass-through caching, so implementation can be as easy as changing a single line of code. Get started in minutes.

Bot Management

Stop bots, not innovation. Fastly Bot Management eliminates fraud and abuse from automated attacks so you can focus on delivering amazing customer experiences. Fastly Bot Management builds upon the accuracy, ease of use, and flexibility of our Next-Gen WAF and the scalability and performance of our global edge cloud network for deeper bot visibility and robust mitigation capabilities.

Edge Observer

Edge Observer builds upon our existing Stats experience and comes with a host of new features and functionality. It is aimed at alleviating the stress and time it takes to obtain end-to-end visibility from edge to origin - sending logs to third-party tools, endless log parsing, data extraction, high volumes of data storage, or managing multiple data tools and views. Edge Observer is the entry point for all of our Observability products and our single, unified interface that provides both real-time and historic metric views at the account, service, and product levels.

Fastly DDoS Protection

Fastly DDoS Protection automatically detects and mitigates disruptive and distributed attacks against our customer’s applications and APIs. It’s our new, scalable, automatic, and versatile solution to fight the internet’s most common attacks.

Log Explorer & Insights

As a developer, you need tools to quickly identify and resolve availability and performance issues to maintain a seamless user experience. One such crucial tool you can count on is Log Explorer & Insights, which unlocks valuable insights within your log data to drive informed decisions and identify opportunities for improving margins, optimization and innovation. Learn more. 

MASQUE Relay 

Fastly's MASQUE Relay offers enhanced user privacy protection through a double-blinded secure proxy system. This feature enables users to access internet content, including HTTPS and other protocols, without exposing their client IP addresses. As privacy becomes a critical market differentiator and regulatory pressures increase, MASQUE Relay helps tech companies meet the growing demand for user data protection. Ideal for companies that need robust privacy measures, MASQUE Relay provides a comprehensive solution for safeguarding user privacy in today's data-sensitive landscape.

Object Storage

Fastly Object Storage offers a simple, cost-effective solution with S3-compatible APIs, predictable pricing, and zero egress fees. Store large data sets, media libraries, app data, and more without breaking the bank. It works with the code you already have - just swap credentials. Get started today.

What's Coming Next?

We’re looking forward to bringing even more exciting new products and updates to you all in 2025! As the year comes to a close, we want to take a moment to thank all of our customers, partners, and of course, all the Fastltyans working hard each and every day to create a better internet for tomorrow.

Loving one of our latest and greatest? We love to hear about how our users get the most out of our products. Let us know what you’ve been building this year on Fastly Connect.

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