Black Friday is still a pretty big day, it’s just no longer the massive single spike teams used to plan around. Across Fastly’s commerce customers in 2025, we saw Black Friday traffic come in only 10.8% above the November daily average, and demand had been building since early October.

That changes what getting ready means. This year’s 2026 Black Friday checklist is written for the long haul. For the engineers, DevOps, and security teams who run eCommerce sites. And for many of them, peak season has already started.

The 2026 Black Friday Website Checklist

1. Cache more of your site, and know what you’re caching

Start with caching. The more your CDN serves from cache, the less traffic reaches your origin, and that makes every other problem on this list smaller. A CDN answers requests from a location near the visitor, which cuts latency and load times and makes the site feel more responsive.

Static assets are the easy win. Version your CSS, JavaScript, and fonts so you can cache them for a long time and still ship updates. The bigger payoff usually comes from category pages, product listings, and landing pages. They're often cacheable too, even for 30 to 60 seconds, and on a busy page even a short TTL can sharply cut origin requests.

Then look at your cache hit ratio and cache coverage. While cache hit ratio measures how often cacheable content is served from cache, cache coverage measures what share of total requests are cacheable at all (for instance, a 95% hit ratio on only 40% cacheable traffic still leaves 60% of requests hitting your origin). If either metric is lower than expected, check for stray cookies and cache-busting query strings, and read your Cache-Control headers closely. Those are common reasons pages that should be cached aren't.

A few other things worth sorting out now:

Price and stock changes. They happen all month. Short TTLs work, and so does purging on change. Instant Purge is built to make updates available almost instantly. Whichever you pick, test it before Black Friday.

Third-party scripts. Tag managers, chat widgets, and review plugins can slow a page more than your own code does. Cut what you don't need this season.

Measurement. Track Core Web Vitals (LCP, INP, CLS) and time to first byte by region and device, so you can see whether any of this worked.

2. How to Handle Traffic Spikes with a CDN

With a CDN, handling a spike mostly comes down to making sure your origin only sees a small share of it.

Spikes still happen. They're just spread across more hours and days. In our Cyber 5 2025 data (the stretch from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday), the highest traffic came on Black Friday around 15:00 UTC, or 10am ET, as shoppers woke up and went straight to their carts. Load test against a ramp like that, not a flat daily average.

Here's what does the work:

Shielding designates one point of presence as the gateway to your origin, so misses from many edge locations collapse into far fewer origin requests. Pick a shield location close to your origin.

Request collapsing is on by default, so there's nothing to configure. When a crowd asks for the same object before it's cached, Fastly sends one request to your origin and uses the response for everyone waiting. It only works on cacheable content, which is another reason to cache more.

Stale content serving keeps pages available while the edge revalidates or your origin has a bad moment. Check out Fastly's documentation for an explanation of how to set it up.

Configured retries and a backup origin let the CDN retry a failed request and, if needed, send it to a secondary origin. Break your primary in staging once and see what shoppers would get.

Then test all of it. Load test through your CDN configuration, including cart, checkout, and account paths, since you can't cache those. And check what sits behind your site, from database connection limits to your payment, tax, and shipping services.

3. Optimize image delivery for ecommerce

Product images are usually the heaviest thing on an ecommerce page, which makes image delivery one of the best places to cut page weight, especially on mobile. Fastly Image Optimizer lets you keep one source image and generate variants on demand at the edge, with each variant cached for the next shopper. It can resize, adjust quality, crop, and convert formats, and you control it through query parameters.

Serve WebP or AVIF where browsers support them. (Fastly Image Optimizer can pick the format for you based on the browser!).

Phones shouldn't download desktop-sized images.

Test quality settings on real product photos. What looks fine on a white-background shot can wreck a lifestyle image.

Lazy-load well below the fold, but never your LCP image, and set image dimensions so the layout doesn't jump.

If you only have time for a few pages, start with your top landing pages and best sellers.

4. Block DDoS attacks and bot abuse

Application-layer DDoS attacks can look a lot like a legitimate surge, which makes them hard to spot. Bots are different. In our Cyber 5 2025 data, bot traffic's share didn't meaningfully change, so peak season isn't automatically bot season. What changes is the cost of missing them, with promotions to exploit, limited inventory to hoard, and credential stuffing and account takeover attempts against logins.

Make sure DDoS Protection covers every entry point: your main site, APIs, mobile backends, and any promotional subdomains. Fastly's Adaptive Threat Engine is built to tell a legitimate flash crowd from a botnet, which is the distinction that matters on Black Friday.

Lock down your origin. If attackers can reach it directly, the edge can't help. Restrict access to your CDN's IP ranges, and consider mutual TLS or a shared secret header.

If you’re already on Fastly, review your Next-Gen WAF and Bot Management settings. Decide which automation to block, which to rate-limit, and which to allow, such as known crawlers and partners. If your WAF supports it, try new rules in a non-blocking mode first so you don't turn away real customers.

Rate limits belong on login, search, cart, and promo code endpoints.

Keep lists you can change fast. Updating blocked IPs, countries, or user-agents in seconds, without a deployment, is exactly what you want in the middle of a flash sale or an attack.

5. Set up real-time observability

If the first alert about a checkout problem is a customer's social post, your monitoring has a gap. Fastly's observability tools and real-time log streaming let you see what's happening as it happens.

Build one dashboard for the whole season: request volume, 4xx and 5xx error rates, cache hit ratio, origin response time, latency by region, and checkout health. Alert on symptoms, like climbing errors, a falling hit ratio, or a slowing origin, and set thresholds from your load test so you aren't buried in noise. Put business numbers alongside, such as checkout success rate and revenue per minute, and watch your payment, tax, and shipping providers, which can fail on their own.

Because demand is spread over more hours and days, watch a wider time window and tune alerts for sustained load, not just one dramatic peak. Decide who's watching when, including overnight. And if you want more hands on deck, Live Event Monitoring pairs your team with Fastly engineers for real-time visibility during high-traffic periods.

6. Build an incident runbook and check the easy-to-miss details

Something will probably go sideways at some point, and the middle of a sale is a bad time to be deciding who makes the call. A runbook gets those decisions made in advance. If you can't staff around-the-clock monitoring over a holiday weekend, Fastly Managed Security puts Fastly's Customer Security Operations Center behind your applications. Options range from incident response on request to proactive 24/7/365 monitoring, and the services include readiness drills for practicing your response to an attack. Fastly also has managed security tips for Black Friday weekend .

Your runbook should cover:

Who's in charge: an incident commander, a communications lead, and technical owners for CDN, security, application, and database.

Playbooks for a DDoS attack, an origin outage, traffic beyond capacity, payment failures, and a bad deploy that needs a rollback.

Emergency actions that are approved in advance, like enabling a waiting room or tightening rate limits, and who can authorize each.

How you'll talk to customers, including a status page.

A change freeze date, and how exceptions get approved. Tie it to real traffic behavior, not a legacy Cyber 5 timeline. With demand rising from early October, that often means freezing earlier than you used to.

Then check the small stuff people forget. Make sure no TLS certificate expires over the weekend, know how long a DNS change would take to propagate, and try checking out on a real phone or two. Finally, rehearse. A tabletop exercise takes about an hour and will turn up gaps you'd rather find in a meeting than during an outage.

Ready to protect and accelerate your site this season? Don’t let legacy infrastructure or unexpected traffic spikes slow your checkout down. Talk to a Fastly expert today to see how our programmable edge, image optimization, and next-gen security solutions can help you deliver seamless shopping experiences all year long.

FAQ

When is Black Friday 2026? Black Friday is November 27, 2026. Cyber Monday is November 30.

Is Black Friday still the biggest traffic day of the season? In Fastly's 2025 data, Black Friday had the largest single-day spike of the Cyber 5 weekend, but it was only 10.8% above the November daily average, and traffic had been climbing since early October. Plan for sustained demand across the month, not just one day.

How do you prepare a website for Black Friday? Cache as much as you can at the edge, shield your origin, optimize product images, protect against DDoS and bot abuse, set up real-time monitoring, and rehearse an incident runbook before the weekend.

How can a CDN help with traffic spikes? A CDN answers requests from cache close to visitors, so fewer of them reach your origin. Shielding, request collapsing, and stale content serving extend that protection when the cache is cold or the origin is slow.