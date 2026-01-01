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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
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Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads
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Image-heavy to conversion-ready

Image Optimizer

Simplify and automate image optimization to deliver fast, high-quality visuals for image-heavy sites and apps. In just a few clicks, you can replace manual processes, cut costs, and accelerate page loads to boost conversions. Always look your best—on any device, every time.

Start Optimizing
Hero Illustration l Image optimizer
Benefits

Better performance, better user experience

Fastly's Image Optimizer helps you improve performance without sacrificing user experience. Enhance image-heavy sites' page load speeds with optimized images, transformed and delivered at the edge.

  • Transform and serve images faster

    Offload image transformation to our powerful edge cloud platform. When an image is requested, we resize it, adjust quality, crop/trim, change orientations, convert formats, cache, and deliver, all on demand. This eliminates latency and allows you to improve page load times, bolstering your site’s performance.

  • Cut infrastructure costs

    Lower egress costs by caching more images at the edge. Eliminate expensive image transformation applications and servers at your origin. Save on storage costs by storing one source file and generating the optimal image on demand. Take savings a step further by leveraging zero-egress Object Storage.

  • Delight your users — and team

    Image Optimizer delights your site’s visitors with fast-loading pages — and lets your dev team focus on more fulfilling work than optimizing images. Quick and simple setup and maintenance means immediate results and less headaches.

LoveHolidays

Travel and hospitality

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“We measured a 10-15% reduction in image size for all our core images, quite a bit smaller than WebP, which then reduces our bandwidth usage.”

David Annez

Head of Engineering

See Image Optimizer in action

See our real-time image manipulation service in action! Select an image to the left to compare the optimized image with the original. Our Image Optimizer comes with a set of out-of-the-box configurations to instantly optimize your images for performance and speed. Get even more out of Image Optimizer with additional transformations for even better performance and scalability of design resources.
Original
Original Photo credit: Fabiana Gutierrez (Fastlyan)
Optimized
Optimized Photo credit: Fabiana Gutierrez (Fastlyan)

Photo credit: Fabiana Gutierrez (Fastlyan)

  • Format
  • File Size
  • Time to load
  • KB
  • ms

Full format comparison

Loading Data...

★ Indicates the best optimized configuration available for your device.

☆ Indicates the default optimization without any configuration.

¹Time to load is measured in milliseconds based on a 33.4 Mbps download speed.

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Looking for more?

  • Effortless Image Optimization

    To compete on the internet, speed is critical. Users expect websites to load instantly, and sluggish performance can lead to high bounce rates and lost revenue. Fastly can help you optimize your images, which make up a huge part of your web page or application’s total weight, and deliver lightning-fast experiences to your audience.

    Learn how to improve your web metrics

  • Fastly's Image Optimizer

    Fastly's Image Optimizer can compress, improve processing and deliver high-quality resolution images for your website. See how Fastly can improve your website.

    Learn how to simplify your content delivery

  • RealtyNinja’s image serving architecture has grown to scale 10x with Fastly, optimizing 80+ million images

    RealtyNinja uses Fastly to automatically update 1,000+ sites with data from Canada’s numerous real estate boards, and deliver high-quality images, so visitors see up-to-date, trustworthy real estate listings.

    Learn how to scale your content delivery

Frequently asked questions

What is image optimization, and why does it matter for modern web performance?

Image optimization is the process of delivering images in the most efficient format, size, and quality for each user and device. Because images often account for the majority of page weight, effective image optimization directly improves load times, Core Web Vitals, and user experience—especially for global, high-traffic applications.

How does Fastly Image Optimizer work at the edge?

Fastly's Image Optimizer operates at the edge, transforming images in real time as requests are made. Images are resized, reformatted, and compressed dynamically based on device capabilities and request parameters, eliminating the need to pre-generate and store multiple image variants.

How is Fastly different from a traditional image optimization?

Traditional image optimizers often rely on pre-created transformations or origin-side processing, typically requiring static storage for batch-processed images. Fastly's Image Optimizer is edge-native, applying image optimization on demand, closer to the user. Unlike static approaches, optimized images are created dynamically and then cached for future requests. This reduces origin load and accelerates delivery, while saving design and development teams significant time by eliminating the need to create and store each image variant ahead of time.

Is Fastly Image Optimizer an image CDN?

Fastly functions as a high-performance image CDN by combining global content delivery with real-time image transformation. Images are cached and delivered from Fastly’s edge network, while optimization logic ensures each request receives the most efficient image possible.

How does a CDN image pipeline improve scalability?

Using a CDN image pipeline offloads image processing and delivery from application infrastructure. By handling image optimization and caching at the edge, Fastly reduces origin compute usage and enables applications to scale image-heavy workloads without performance degradation.

What image formats does Fastly Image Optimizer support?

Fastly Image Optimizer supports modern formats such as WebP and AVIF, as well as traditional formats like JPEG and PNG. Format selection is handled automatically based on browser capabilities and set parameters, ensuring optimal compression without breaking compatibility.

Can developers control how image optimization is applied?

Yes. Developers can control image optimization behavior through query parameters and configuration, enabling precise adjustments for resizing, quality, format, and cropping. This makes Fastly an image optimizer for web applications that require flexibility and fine-grained control.

How does Fastly Image Optimizer impact Core Web Vitals?

By reducing image payload size and improving time-to-first-render, Fastly’s image optimization directly contributes to better Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) and overall page performance—key metrics for both user experience and search visibility.

Does image optimization introduce latency?

No. Image optimization is performed at the edge, close to end users. Once an optimized image is generated, it is cached and reused, ensuring subsequent requests are served with minimal latency.

How does Fastly Image Optimizer integrate with existing workflows?

Fastly Image Optimizer integrates seamlessly with existing asset pipelines and CMS platforms. Teams can continue using their current image sources while Fastly handles optimization and delivery transparently through the CDN.

Is Fastly Image Optimizer suitable for large-scale, image-heavy applications?

Yes. Fastly’s global edge network is designed to support high-throughput image delivery for media sites, ecommerce platforms, and SaaS applications where image performance and reliability are critical.

How does Fastly’s image optimization align with a developer-first platform strategy?

Fastly treats image optimization as a programmable capability of the edge. Developers can incorporate image optimization into broader application logic, observability, and security workflows—without sacrificing performance or control.

Ready to start optimizing?

See our real-time image manipulation service in action!
Schedule a demo Start Optimizing