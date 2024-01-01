Shielding

When Fastly makes requests to your origin servers, those requests may come from any of our POPs, which act independently. However, if you wish, you may designate one POP location as a 'shield', collecting requests from across the Fastly network. In this arrangement, requests to your origin server will come only from the designated shield POP, and all other Fastly locations will forward requests to the shield.

Shielding has significant benefits:

Reduces origin load : reduces the volume of requests from Fastly to your origin servers

: reduces the volume of requests from Fastly to your origin servers Improves cache hit ratio (CHR) : increases the probability of end user requests resulting in a cache HIT (albeit potentially not from the first POP which handles the request)

: increases the probability of end user requests resulting in a cache (albeit potentially not from the first POP which handles the request) Speeds up connections: reduces connection setup latency for MISS and PASS requests that must be served from origin (this feels counter-intuitive, but takes advantage of the fact that all Fastly POPs always have a pool of open connections to all other Fastly POPs, reducing the time required for costly multi-roundtrip handshakes).

Enabling and disabling shielding

Shielding may be enabled when adding or editing an origin server, and may be selected per-origin. If your origin servers are in different locations, it may make sense to choose different shields for each origin server. You can enable shielding via the web interface, or set the shield property of a Backend object when you create or modify it using the API or CLI. For example:

$ fastly backend create --name=app_server --address=192.168.123.123 --shield=amsterdam-nl --service-id=9yqrXWr5kfqroswtmxgQDz --version=latest SUCCESS: Created backend app_server (service 9yqrXWr5kfqroswtmxgQDz version 1)

Each POP has a shield identifier. These are listed in the properties returned from the /pops API endpoint. For example, the POP in Amsterdam has the name AMS but a shield identifier of amsterdam-nl . See choosing a shield location.

Effects of shielding

Enabling shielding on a Fastly service will create side effects that should be considered carefully.

Double execution

Services using shielding will (in many cases) execute their edge code twice: once at the edge location and once at the shield location. However, if a request is received directly at the shield location, then any backend requests will go directly to your origin, so the edge code will only execute once.

req.backend.is_origin and req.backend.is_shield tell you whether a backend request made from the current POP will go to your origin server or to a shield POP, which is usually important when manipulating a request. fastly.ff.visits_this_service tells you whether the current POP is acting as a shield POP or not, which is more often important when manipulating a response.

For example, use req.backend.is_origin to determine whether to modify request headers before forwarding a request to an origin:

sub vcl_miss { ... } Fastly VCL if ( req.backend.is_origin ) { set req.http.host = "example.com" ; }

But use fastly.ff.visits_this_service to determine whether to modify response headers before delivering a response:

sub vcl_deliver { ... } Fastly VCL if ( fastly.ff.visits_this_service = = 0 ) { set resp.http.Cache-Control = "no-store, private" ; }

Both of these conditionals will ensure that the associated logic only runs once. Here are some more examples of operations typically associated with one or the other phase:

Do with edge check Do with origin check fastly.ff.visits_this_service == 0 req.backend.is_origin == true Manipulating the request URL

Normalizing the request

Authentication

Security filtering (e.g., WAF or bot detection)

Redirects

Geolocation

A/B testing

ESI Compressing responses

Setting backend-specific headers

Be aware that changes made to a response at a shield POP will be viewed by an edge POP as if they are part of the response from the origin. Therefore any changes you want to make to a response just before serving it to the browser should be done only on the edge.

HINT: As well as using the above conditional expressions, you can also write your code in a way that is idempotent, that is, it only has effect once, and if you run it again, nothing happens. For example, static bucket storage origins like AWS S3 or GCS may require a path prefix to be added to the URL. Doing this unconditionally may result in the prefix being added twice, e.g. /bucket-name/bucket-name/path/to/file . While you could use a variable such as fastly.ff.visits_this_service to avoid this, a better solution is to detect the presence of the prefix: if ( req.url.path ! ~ "^/bucket-name/" ) { set req.url = "/bucket-name/" + req.url ; }

No VCL-defined backends

For VCL services, it is possible to define backends using VCL code as well as via the web interface, API or CLI. However, you cannot apply shielding to origins that you define in VCL.

Host header gotchas

Fastly uses the HTTP Host header on inbound requests to select the correct service to handle the request. If the Host header doesn't match a known customer domain an HTTP 500 (Internal Server Error) response is served to the end user.

If you change the value of req.http.host as part of your edge code and it executes at the edge POP, then be aware that Fastly may not be able to trigger the correct service when the request arrives at the shield POP. Either manipulate the Host header only when the request is known to be going to your own origin (see req.backend.is_origin ), or use the override_host property when creating the backend (and don't modify req.http.host in VCL). The latter option is often the most conceptually straightforward and least prone to error.

Client IP inaccuracy

Requests that have come from another Fastly POP will report the IP of the source POP as client.ip in VCL. To reliably access the true client IP, use the Fastly-provided Fastly-Client-IP header.

HINT: The client.identity variable is also influenced by the apparent client IP, so if making use of client directors, client.identity should be reset to Fastly-Client-IP or to an identifier specific to your service. set client.identity = req.http.Fastly-Client-IP ;

Cache hit ratio (CHR) inaccuracy

If a request results in a MISS at an edge POP and is forwarded to a shield POP where it finds a HIT, the user is ultimately served from cache, but we will record both the miss and the hit for the purpose of calculating your cache hit ratio. While 'shield hits' will involve more latency for end users than 'edge hits', the hit will still mean there is no need for an origin request. Equally, a request that does reach your origin server will be counted as two misses, one at the edge, and one at the shield.

This will result in a cache hit ratio that may be lower than you expect. Since there are multiple ways of calculating CHR on shielded configurations, you may like to use our historical stats API to get raw numbers and perform your own calculations.

Backend assignment in VCL

If you wish to write custom VCL logic for assigning a backend to a request (i.e. set req.backend = backend_name; ), and that backend is shielded, see multiple backends, to avoid overriding (or being overridden by) the generated shield routing logic.

Billing implications

Traffic from one Fastly POP to another will count towards your request count and billable bandwidth. In the most extreme case, if your service is configured to PASS every request, then your request count and delivery bandwidth will almost double, since most requests will be presented to two Fastly POPs, but in more realistic scenarios, shielding will often reduce costs overall. See our guide in documentation for more information.

Advanced shielding scenarios

Shielding can be used in many different configurations and variations. Some of the most common include:

Multiple backends

If you have multiple backends (for example because you are performing load balancing, have origin servers serving different regions, or a microservices architecture), then each backend must have shielding configured independently.

Configure each backend with the shield location that is most appropriate for its origin server, by setting the shield property to your chosen shield identifier. Backends may share the same shield POP or may shield in different locations, unless they have automatic load balancing enabled, in which case all backends must shield in the same location.

With multiple backends your service also requires some configuration to tell Fastly which backend to use. If you do not have custom VCL and use conditions or automatic load balancing to select backends, this happens automatically. However, if you want to use custom VCL to select an origin that is shielded, we recommend combining custom VCL with conditions:

Declare a custom local boolean variable per backend at the start of vcl_recv Add a condition to each backend, which selects that backend if the matching variable is true, e.g., var.backend_a == true Add custom backend selection logic before the #FASTLY placeholder in your VCL code (or using a VCL snippet)

For example:

sub vcl_recv { ... } Fastly VCL declare local var.backend_a BOOL ; declare local var.backend_b BOOL ; if ( req.url.path ~ "^/account(?:/.*)?\z" ) { set var.backend_a = true ; } else { set var.backend_b = true ; }

This way, Fastly is able to perform the backend selection (the code to do this will be generated and will replace the #FASTLY RECV placeholder), and will assign the shield POP or the actual origin server as appropriate, while still ultimately selecting the correct backend for the request based on your own logic.

Why is this? Learn more...

Service pinning

If your service is pinned, then the domain the end user is connected to may not be explicitly attached to your service, because your service will answer any request that resolves to your Fastly-assigned dedicated IP space and for which you have a TLS configuration. This can cause a problem when requests are forwarded from an edge POP to a shield POP, because the shield does not know which service to invoke. In order to resolve this, the service must set the HTTP Host header to a domain name that is explicitly associated with the service, before forwarding the request to the shield.

sub vcl_miss { ... } / sub vcl_pass { ... } Fastly VCL set bereq.http.host = if ( req.backend.is_shield , "{some-name}.freetls.fastly.net" , fastly_info.host_header );

For consistency it's a good idea to also reinstate the original Host header on the shield POP so that both the edge and shield use the same Host value to look up the object in the cache.

Enable or disable shielding for a single request

If a shielded backend is selected and the current POP is not the designated shield POP, shielding will happen by default if req.restarts == 0 (i.e., the request has not been restart ed). You can change this using a "recv" VCL snippet):

set var.fastly_req_do_shield = true ;

You may want to do this to achieve use cases such as:

Enable shielding even after a restart

Disable shielding for certain URL paths which cannot be cached

var.fastly_req_do_shield is a custom VCL variable defined by Fastly's generated VCL. It's defined at the beginning of the #FASTLY RECV macro and affects the shielding decisions made at the end of #FASTLY RECV , so the only way to use it effectively is in a VCL snippet, because snippets are rendered within the #FASTLY RECV macro.

Debugging

Shielding increases the number of potential outcomes for a request presented to a Fastly edge. It's possible that the request will be answered directly from the edge POP. If the edge POP doesn't have the object, the request might still result in a cache HIT, but from the shield POP. Observing these effects and understanding how they affect your metrics can be a necessary step in debugging services with shielding enabled.

The X-Served-By , X-Cache-Hits and X-Cache response headers, which normally show only one entry without shielding enabled, will include an entry for each Fastly POP that has processed the request, but bear in mind that if a request is a HIT at the edge, the entry representing the shield POP will be from when the cached object was originally cached. First, start by understanding the possible values of X-Cache :

X ‑ Cache Meaning CHR implications MISS, MISS The object was not in cache at either the edge or the shield. The requested object was fetched from the backend. This will count as two misses as part of the calculation of your headline CHR. 2 misses HIT, MISS The object was not in cache at the edge, so was forwarded to the shield, where it was found in cache. This outcome will contribute one 'miss' to your headline CHR although ultimately the request is satisfied from within the Fastly network. 1 hit, 1 miss MISS, HIT The object was found in cache at the edge. When the object was (previously) fetched from the shield, it was a MISS at the shield. The 'MISS' here is a record of a prior event, not something that happened in this request. 1 hit HIT, HIT The object was found in cache at the edge. When the object was (previously) fetched from the shield, it was a HIT at the shield. The first 'HIT' here is a record of a prior event, not something that happened in this request. 1 hit HIT The object was found in cache, and the POP that received the request in this case happens to be the designated shield, so the object was originally loaded directly from the backend. 1 hit MISS The object was not in cache, and the POP that received the request in this case happens to be the designated shield, so the object was fetched directly from the backend and served to the end user. 1 miss

So, where the X-Cache header contains two entries and the second one is 'HIT', the first entry in each of the three debugging headers relates to when the object was originally fetched from the shield, not the current status of the object at the shield.

Additionally, the X-Cache-Hits header records the value of the obj.hits VCL variable, which is local to the individual cache node. To optimise and balance load, Fastly may cache objects on multiple machines in a POP, and particularly hot objects may end up cached on every node in the POP (see clustering to learn more). As a result, where the second token of X-Cache is 'HIT', the first token of X-Cache-Hits will refer to the number of hits recorded on the individual cache server at the shield POP at the time that the object was served from the shield to the edge. This can often be confusing.

Example response data

Imagine a request for an object that is not cached by Fastly, on a service with shielding enabled. The response would contain headers that look like this:

X-Cache : MISS, MISS X-Served-By : cache-iad2120-IAD, cache-sjc3120-SJC X-Cache-Hits : 0, 0

In this instance, the X-Cache: MISS, MISS shows that the request has transited two Fastly POPs and was not in the cache in either of them. X-Served-By lists the servers acting as the delivery node in each POP, in the order in which they processed the response. In this case, cache-iad2120-IAD (Dulles, Virginia) was the shield POP (closest to the backend), and therefore saw the response first, and cache-sjc3120-SJC (San Jose, California) was the edge POP (closest to the end user).

If the same request is made, moments later, by the same user on a still-open connection, it would be expected to be handled by exactly the same edge server:

X-Cache : MISS, HIT X-Served-By : cache-iad2120-IAD, cache-sjc3120-SJC X-Cache-Hits : 0, 1

This time, the request was a hit at the edge cache-node (cache-sjc3120-SJC). Because it is a hit at the edge it would not be forwarded to a shield. The MISS listed for cache-iad2120-IAD reflects the state of that node from the first request, and not its current state. The object is now cached in both POPs. Making a third request on the same connection would result in the same response except that X-Cache-Hits would now be 0, 2 .

Requesting the object again on a fresh connection will likely result in the request being handled by a different edge cache server:

X-Cache : MISS, HIT X-Served-By : cache-iad2120-IAD, cache-sjc3122-SJC X-Cache-Hits : 0, 1

This third request is very similar to the second, but in being handled by a different cache node ( cache-sjc3122-SJC ) at the edge POP, X-Cache-Hits reflects the hit count at the individual server level so still shows only 1 hit on this machine and 0 at the shield POP.

Choosing a shield location

You should choose a shield POP that is physically close to your origin servers. There are a few other parameters that can be taken into account too:

Some Fastly POPs have interconnection points with cloud provider networks. Where a POP has a private network interconnect (PNI), requests from that POP to any host that is within that provider's network will typically flow over the interconnect and not via the public internet. If your origin is hosted with one of these providers, choose a shield location where we have an interconnect, for optimal performance and potential cost savings.

Fastly POPs vary dramatically in size and current spare capacity. Choose a POP that offers the largest cache storage for a better cache hit ratio at the shield, and therefore reduced origin traffic.

The following POPs are suitable for shielding Fastly services:

HINT: Enter your origin hostname below to show the suitability of each POP to be the shield location for your origin We will find the Fastly POP with the fastest link to your origin. If there are multiple fast options, we'll prefer those with PNIs.

Location POP Capacity Shield code PNIs Recommended for Amsterdam AMS amsterdam-nl europe-west1

europe-west4 Ashburn IAD iad-va-us ca-central-1

us-east-1

northamerica-northeast1

us-east1

us-east4 Atlanta PDK atlanta-ga-us Auckland AKL auckland-akl Bogota BOG bog-bogota-co Boston BOS bos-ma-us Brisbane BNE brisbane-au Brussels BRU bru-brussels-be Cape Town CPT cpt-capetown-za af-south-1 Chennai MAA maa-chennai-in Chicago CHI chi-il-us us-east-2

us-central1

us-east5 Christchurch CHC chc-christchurch-nz Copenhagen CPH cph-copenhagen-dk Dallas DFW dallas-tx-us us-south1 Delhi DEL del-delhi-in asia-south2 Denver DEN den-co-us Dublin DUB dub-dublin-ie eu-west-1 Frankfurt FRA frankfurt-de eu-central-1

eu-central-2

eu-west-3

europe-central2

europe-west3

europe-west6

europe-west9

me-west1 Fujairah Al Mahta FJR fjr-fujairah-uae me-south-1 Gainesville GNV gnv-fl-us Helsinki HEL hel-helsinki-fi Hong Kong HKG hongkong-hk ap-east-1

asia-east1

asia-east2 Houston IAH iah-tx-us Hyderabad HYD hyd-hyderabad-in Johannesburg JNB jnb-johannesburg-za Kolkata CCU ccu-kolkata-in Lisbon LIS lis-lisbon-pt London LCY london_city-uk eu-west-2

europe-west2 London LHR london-uk London LON lon-london-uk Los Angeles BUR bur-ca-us us-west2

us-west3

us-west4 Madrid MAD mad-madrid-es europe-southwest1 Manchester MAN man-manchester-uk Marseille MRS mrs-marseille-fr Melbourne MEL melbourne-au australia-southeast2 Miami MIA miami-fl-us Milan MXP mxp-milan-it eu-south-1

europe-west8 Minneapolis MSP msp-mn-us Montreal YUL yul-montreal-ca Mumbai BOM bom-mumbai-in ap-south-1

asia-south1 New York City LGA lga-ny-us Newark EWR ewr-nj-us Osaka ITM osaka-jp ap-northeast-3 Oslo OSL osl-oslo-no Paris PAR paris-fr Perth PER perth-au Portland PDX pdx-or-us Rio de Janeiro GIG gig-riodejaneiro-br San Jose SJC sjc-ca-us us-west-1 Sao Paulo GRU gru-saopaulo-br Seattle BFI bfi-wa-us us-west-2

us-west1 Seoul ICN icn-seoul-kr ap-northeast-2

asia-northeast3 Singapore QPG qpg-singapore-sg ap-southeast-1

ap-southeast-3

asia-southeast1

asia-southeast2 Sofia SOF sof-sofia-bg Stockholm BMA stockholm-bma eu-north-1

europe-north1 Sydney SYD sydney-au ap-southeast-2

australia-southeast1 Tokyo HND hnd-tokyo-jp Tokyo NRT nrt-tokyo-jp Tokyo TYO tyo-tokyo-jp ap-northeast-1

asia-northeast1

asia-northeast2 Toronto YYZ yyz-on-ca northamerica-northeast2 Vienna VIE vie-vienna-at

Cloud provider recommendations are powered by jsDelivr's Globalping platform. jsDelivr is a member of our community program, which nurtures and supports projects that share our vision of an open internet that is fast and secure for all.