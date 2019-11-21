(844) 4FASTLY
CDN
December 17, 2019
What is Multi-CDN? 8 Best Practices for Implementation
Learn how multi-cdn works and discover the benefits of a multi-cdn approach. See how you can implement a multi-CDN architecture using these 8 steps.
Dima Kumets
Cloud
Edge network
Delivery
CDN
November 21, 2019
Fast Path Failover Tech Boosts Delivery | Fastly
Improve traffic deliverability by mitigating the impact of internet weather by automatically detecting and re-routing underperforming edge connections.
Lorenzo Saino
Raul Landa
Performance
Product
Delivery
CDN
Edge network
