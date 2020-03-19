(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Services
Solutions
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
Menu
Blog
Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe
Observability
March 15, 2021
Impact of mobile internet disruption in Niger
In this blog post, we look at the impact of the internet service disruption in Niger from the perspective of Fastly platform traffic at a country, city, and network level.
David Belson
International
Observability
November 24, 2020
New logging endpoints: Kafka and Kinesis
Fastly adds two new logging endpoints with Kafka, now in general availability, and Kinesis, now in limited availability.
Dom Fee
Product
Observability
November 13, 2020
Election 2020: A data story in three parts
The breadth of our network and volume of our traffic provides a portal of sorts into the global zeitgeist, helping us observe the moments the world goes online to share in a collective…
David Belson
Observability
November 10, 2020
Adobe boosts performance and MTTR with Epsagon and Fastly logs | Fastly
Working together, Epsagon and Adobe’s Project Helix team built a very cool integration that uses clever parsing of Fastly VCL to generate tracing statements showing what variables have been…
Simon Wistow
Product
Observability
November 2, 2020
Code-splitting and minimal edge latency: the perfect match
Fastly Fiddle, our code playground tool, is a React single-page app that uses the excellent Monaco IDE component that powers VS Code. Problem is, Monaco is huge. And most uses of Fiddle are…
Andrew Betts
Performance
Engineering
Observability
September 1, 2020
Deploying network error logging with Compute
We’ve been experimenting with Network Error Logging with Fastly Insights and discovered that processing the NEL reports is a great use case for Compute. In this post, we’ll look at our first…
Patrick Hamann
Product
Edge network
Observability
Compute
June 30, 2020
Leveling up observability with Compute
Observability is hard. Distributed systems, dev and testing environments, and outside vendors all complicate the problem. With Compute, Fastly wants to make observability easier. Here’s what…
MJ Jones
Performance
Product
Edge network
Observability
Compute
June 22, 2020
User error logs collected | Fastly
Network error logging reports client-side failures and successes, enabling developers to understand how their sites function in the real world and how they might improve performance. In this…
Hooman Beheshti
Industry insights
Edge network
Observability
April 29, 2020
Decoding the digital divide
This series on the digital divide examines the data behind several yet-unexplored facets of the issue, the people and places it impacts most greatly, and what can and should be done to close…
Jana Iyengar
Artur Bergman
Industry insights
Performance
Observability
April 8, 2020
How COVID-19 is affecting internet performance
How is COVID-19 affecting internet performance? We analyzed regional and vertical trends and found that, despite COVID-19-related traffic increases, the internet is up to the challenge.
Artur Bergman
Jana Iyengar
Performance
Industry insights
Observability
March 31, 2020
Fastly expands logging endpoints
Fastly now supports new logging endpoints Elasticsearch, New Relic Logs, Google Pub/Sub, and an HTTPS endpoint to empower developers to work the way they want.
Dom Fee
Observability
March 19, 2020
WAF & logging integrations added | Fastly
Using integrations with BigQuery and Looker, we’ve created 15 chart templates that help you effectively monitor security events on your sites and applications, in real time.
Mandy Sparber
Patrick Francois
Security
Observability
Newer posts
Older posts
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly free
Talk to an expert
English
日本語
Español
Deutsch
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Partners
Press Releases
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2024
Terms of service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube