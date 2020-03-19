Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Observability

March 15, 2021

Impact of mobile internet disruption in Niger

In this blog post, we look at the impact of the internet service disruption in Niger from the perspective of Fastly platform traffic at a country, city, and network level.
November 24, 2020

New logging endpoints: Kafka and Kinesis

Fastly adds two new logging endpoints with Kafka, now in general availability, and Kinesis, now in limited availability.
November 13, 2020

Election 2020: A data story in three parts

The breadth of our network and volume of our traffic provides a portal of sorts into the global zeitgeist, helping us observe the moments the world goes online to share in a collective…
November 10, 2020

Adobe boosts performance and MTTR with Epsagon and Fastly logs | Fastly

Working together, Epsagon and Adobe’s Project Helix team built a very cool integration that uses clever parsing of Fastly VCL to generate tracing statements showing what variables have been…
November 2, 2020

Code-splitting and minimal edge latency: the perfect match

Fastly Fiddle, our code playground tool, is a React single-page app that uses the excellent Monaco IDE component that powers VS Code. Problem is, Monaco is huge. And most uses of Fiddle are…
September 1, 2020

Deploying network error logging with Compute

We’ve been experimenting with Network Error Logging with Fastly Insights and discovered that processing the NEL reports is a great use case for Compute. In this post, we’ll look at our first…
June 30, 2020

Leveling up observability with Compute

Observability is hard. Distributed systems, dev and testing environments, and outside vendors all complicate the problem. With Compute, Fastly wants to make observability easier. Here’s what…
June 22, 2020

User error logs collected | Fastly

Network error logging reports client-side failures and successes, enabling developers to understand how their sites function in the real world and how they might improve performance. In this…
April 29, 2020

Decoding the digital divide

This series on the digital divide examines the data behind several yet-unexplored facets of the issue, the people and places it impacts most greatly, and what can and should be done to close…
April 8, 2020

How COVID-19 is affecting internet performance

How is COVID-19 affecting internet performance? We analyzed regional and vertical trends and found that, despite COVID-19-related traffic increases, the internet is up to the challenge.
March 31, 2020

Fastly expands logging endpoints

Fastly now supports new logging endpoints Elasticsearch, New Relic Logs, Google Pub/Sub, and an HTTPS endpoint to empower developers to work the way they want.
March 19, 2020

WAF & logging integrations added | Fastly

Using integrations with BigQuery and Looker, we’ve created 15 chart templates that help you effectively monitor security events on your sites and applications, in real time.
Newer postsOlder posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024