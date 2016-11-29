(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Services
Solutions
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
Menu
Blog
Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe
Observability
March 10, 2020
How Network Automation Helps Fastly Live Streaming
How network automation, a small team of engineers, and key learnings from past extreme high-traffic moments allow us to support delivery performance at scale.
Ryan Landry
Performance
Streaming
Delivery
CDN
Edge network
Observability
February 7, 2020
Super Bowl's top memes and internet trends | Fastly
A look at internet traffic trends and user behaviors during the 2020 Super Bowl.
Gino Lang
Jess Cook
Customers
Observability
October 15, 2019
Fastly streams logs to Kafka & Elasticsearch | Fastly
Fastly expands real-time logging support to include six additional endpoints, including Apache Kafka and Elasticsearch.
Dom Fee
Product
Streaming
Observability
June 21, 2018
Introducing Quick Value Packages
Keeping your digital presence continuously tuned, optimized, and secure to align with changing business and technical requirements can be time consuming. That’s why we’ve put together our…
Courtney Nash
Performance
Security
Observability
December 20, 2017
How natural disasters meet unprecedented engagement
As part of our mission to serve the best of the internet, we’re honored to offer complimentary CDN services to nonprofits, including One America Appeal, Direct Relief, Reporters Without…
Tyler McMullen
Observability
November 30, 2017
2017 holiday insights: biggest Cyber Monday yet
Cyber Monday 2017 was the biggest yet, bringing in $6.59 billion in online sales — compared to $5.03 billion on Black Friday, and 16.8% more revenue than Cyber Monday last year. And, this…
Tyler McMullen
Observability
February 7, 2017
The Gaga Dive, and other Super Bowl phenomenon
The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events in U.S. television, and presents a unique opportunity for companies to reach prospective customers through clever and well-placed advertising…
Tyler McMullen
Observability
February 3, 2017
ACLU: exponential engagement following the U.S. election
In the months following the recent U.S. election, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has seen a sustained and rapid outpouring of support, reflected in record levels of giving and…
Tyler McMullen
Observability
January 24, 2017
Engagement disparity: the inauguration & Women’s March
There was an uptick in traffic to media sites during the 45th president’s inauguration, but it didn’t compare to the election. Engagement during the weekend of January 20, 2017 in many ways…
Tyler McMullen
Observability
January 4, 2017
The top 10 moments of engagement in 2016
2016 was an eventful and emotional year, filled with surprises, cultural losses, tragedies, and the occasional glimmer of hope. Although we looked at 2016 as a whole, we found that the most…
Tyler McMullen
Observability
December 1, 2016
Real-time insights: ACLU + Giving Tuesday 2016
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks one of the biggest days of the year for donation sites, and giving numbers hit record highs this year. We’ve collaborated with the ACLU to share some…
Anna MacLachlan
Observability
November 29, 2016
Real-time insights: holiday traffic
Our CDN gives us a unique, real-time view of aggregated traffic patterns on the web. With the 2016 holiday shopping season upon us, we took a look at how shoppers have engaged with ecommerce…
Tyler McMullen
Observability
Newer posts
Older posts
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly free
Talk to an expert
English
日本語
Español
Deutsch
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Partners
Press Releases
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2024
Terms of service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube