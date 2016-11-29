Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Observability

March 10, 2020

How Network Automation Helps Fastly Live Streaming

How network automation, a small team of engineers, and key learnings from past extreme high-traffic moments allow us to support delivery performance at scale.
February 7, 2020

Super Bowl's top memes and internet trends | Fastly

A look at internet traffic trends and user behaviors during the 2020 Super Bowl.
October 15, 2019

Fastly streams logs to Kafka & Elasticsearch | Fastly

Fastly expands real-time logging support to include six additional endpoints, including Apache Kafka and Elasticsearch.
June 21, 2018

Introducing Quick Value Packages

Keeping your digital presence continuously tuned, optimized, and secure to align with changing business and technical requirements can be time consuming. That’s why we’ve put together our…
December 20, 2017

How natural disasters meet unprecedented engagement

As part of our mission to serve the best of the internet, we’re honored to offer complimentary CDN services to nonprofits, including One America Appeal, Direct Relief, Reporters Without…
November 30, 2017

2017 holiday insights: biggest Cyber Monday yet

Cyber Monday 2017 was the biggest yet, bringing in $6.59 billion in online sales — compared to $5.03 billion on Black Friday, and 16.8% more revenue than Cyber Monday last year. And, this…
February 7, 2017

The Gaga Dive, and other Super Bowl phenomenon

The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events in U.S. television, and presents a unique opportunity for companies to reach prospective customers through clever and well-placed advertising…
February 3, 2017

ACLU: exponential engagement following the U.S. election

In the months following the recent U.S. election, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has seen a sustained and rapid outpouring of support, reflected in record levels of giving and…
January 24, 2017

Engagement disparity: the inauguration & Women’s March

There was an uptick in traffic to media sites during the 45th president’s inauguration, but it didn’t compare to the election. Engagement during the weekend of January 20, 2017 in many ways…
January 4, 2017

The top 10 moments of engagement in 2016

2016 was an eventful and emotional year, filled with surprises, cultural losses, tragedies, and the occasional glimmer of hope. Although we looked at 2016 as a whole, we found that the most…
December 1, 2016

Real-time insights: ACLU + Giving Tuesday 2016

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks one of the biggest days of the year for donation sites, and giving numbers hit record highs this year. We’ve collaborated with the ACLU to share some…
November 29, 2016

Real-time insights: holiday traffic

Our CDN gives us a unique, real-time view of aggregated traffic patterns on the web. With the 2016 holiday shopping season upon us, we took a look at how shoppers have engaged with ecommerce…
Newer postsOlder posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024