Observability
November 11, 2016
Election day 2016
Although online engagement increases with every election, the 2016 presidential election saw an especially dramatic boost. As surprising polling results rolled in across the nation, voters…
Tyler McMullen
Observability
October 19, 2016
Major moments from the third and final presidential debate
This election has garnered an unprecedented amount of attention, and while traffic to media sites increased during the third debate, major moments of engagement (spikes) decreased by 83% as…
Tyler McMullen
Observability
September 27, 2016
How the internet reacted to the first presidential debate
As a CDN, we’re in a unique position to view traffic patterns: we’re able to get a closer look into traffic trends and spikes as they occur. This year’s presidential debate drew a record…
Tyler McMullen
Observability
February 10, 2016
The Beyoncé Drop (and other Super Bowl phenomena)
Last Sunday over 111.9 million viewers tuned in for the Super Bowl. As a CDN, we’re in a unique position — we help companies handle the impact of successful Super Bowl ads, and monitor the…
Anna MacLachlan
Observability
