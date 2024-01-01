Featured community projects
Developers around the world are creating exciting technologies to work with Fastly services, and we love to support and feature them.
Learn more about some of our favorites here:
|Project
|Author
|Description
|Pushpin
|jkarneges
|Proxy server for adding push to your API
|Falco
|ysugimoto
|Falco is a VCL parser and linter optimized for Fastly
|Compute File Server
|JakeChampion
|Compute File Server uploads files to Fastly for serving directly from within Compute applications
|Swift runtime - Compute
|swift-cloud
|Swift runtime for Fastly Compute
|Ruby runtime - Compute
|kateinoigakukun
|Ruby runtime for Fastly Compute
|Zig runtime - Compute
|jedisct1
|The easiest way to write Compute services in Zig
