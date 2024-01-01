  1. Home
  2. Developers
  3. Developer community

Featured community projects

Developers around the world are creating exciting technologies to work with Fastly services, and we love to support and feature them.

Learn more about some of our favorites here:

ProjectAuthorDescription
PushpinjkarnegesProxy server for adding push to your API
FalcoysugimotoFalco is a VCL parser and linter optimized for Fastly
Compute File ServerJakeChampionCompute File Server uploads files to Fastly for serving directly from within Compute applications
Swift runtime - Computeswift-cloudSwift runtime for Fastly Compute
Ruby runtime - ComputekateinoigakukunRuby runtime for Fastly Compute
Zig runtime - Computejedisct1The easiest way to write Compute services in Zig

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024