You are not authorized to perform this action

The following are possible reasons for receiving a response indicating that you are not authorized to perform an action:

The Fastly-Key header is missing or not set to an active API token for your account. See Authentication for more information.

header is missing or not set to an active API token for your account. See Authentication for more information. The service ID requested is incorrect or not allowed to be queried using the given API token.

There is a typo in the request URL, such as a missing ? at the start of the query string, causing the requested resource ID to be interpreted differently from what was intended.

This is not an exhaustive list. Please see the API documentation for further details about API usage.